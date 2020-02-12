 UK′s ′Birdgirl′ a voice for equality and against racism in conservation | Global Ideas | DW | 06.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

UK's 'Birdgirl' a voice for equality and against racism in conservation

How a UK teenager has become one of the world's top young birdwatchers and an advocate for more diversity of people in conservation and environmental activism.

Mya-Rose Craig stands in the forest behind a telescope

Mya-Rose Craig was just nine days old when she spotted her first bird — a lesser kestrel. She doesn't remember it now, of course, but a grainy photo shows her looking through a telescope on the Isles of Scilly off the English coast.

It's no surprise then that Mya-Rose caught the birdwatching bug early. Her father is an avian enthusiast and cultivated a love of the hobby within his family. At 17-years-old, she's now the youngest person to have spotted half the world's known birds — an impressive 5,369 species.

"I've always felt this very strong connection with birds," she says, binoculars slung around her neck. "I think especially when I was younger, just the fact that they could fly I found so interesting. And I mean, what little kid doesn't dream of flying?"

A woman holds a baby who is lookng through a telescope. A man stands in the background peering out through binoculars

Nine-day old Mya-Rose (pictured here with her parents) got an early start at birdwatching

Read more: Why nightingales love scruffy Berlin

Strolling through the lush woodlands of Ashton Court Estate on the outskirts of Bristol, the English city close to her home, Mya-Rose spots a blue tit. They are common in the UK, but she says long before she was able to travel in search of rarer species, local birds offered her a way to connect with nature.

"Especially when I was younger, I definitely appreciated the fact that I didn't have to go out into the wilderness and hunt them down," she said. "You could go out and they would just be in the garden. It was that real accessibility that appealed to me."

Yet as a young woman of Bangladeshi heritage, Mya-Rose noticed early on that there were very few people in the field who looked like her.

"I noted that people going out into nature were nearly all white," she says. "And as someone who was lucky enough to have been given the opportunity to engage with nature her entire life, I found it really upsetting that other people just weren't having the same opportunities."

That's something she set out to change. Under the name "Birdgirl," Mya-Rose has become a prominent voice for diversity in conservation, and joined a global chorus of young female environment campaigners, such as Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate.

Read more: Meet Denmark's school where education is all about sustainability

'White and elitist' countryside

Mya-Rose's was just 13 when, with the help of her parents, she organized her first "Race Equality in Nature" conference to highlight this lack of diversity not only in access to nature, but also in conservation and environmental work. The environmental sector is among the least diverse in the UK —just over 3% of environment professionals identify as non-white minorities according to one study.

The event brings NGOs, academics, young naturalists and representatives from black, Asian and minority ethnic and faith communities together to work out the complex reasons for the lack of diversity , she says.

"It ranges from things like a lot of people in these communities not having appropriate clothes for English weather," says Mya-Rose, "or this massive cultural fear of dogs, to much more difficult issues such as this feeling within the communities that the countryside is very white and elitist, and that they're not welcome."

A teenager girl and two teenage boys laughing
A girl with two children

Mya-Rose holds workshops and regular nature camps to for inner-city kids and teenagers

In the intervening years, the young conservationist has amassed more than 13,000 Twitter followers and launched a blog that's been viewed more than a million times. She's been on TV, given a TED talk, and held lectures. In February 2020, Mya-Rose became the youngest Briton to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Bristol for her diversity and environmental campaigning.

Read more: Going to school with goats in Berlin

The birdwatcher also runs regular nature camps for inner-city teenagers through the organization Black2Nature, which she set up in 2016.

Over one or two nights, kids camp in the British countryside and take part in workshops during the day on everything from sketching and birding to talks about the environment and the climate crisis.

"I personally felt that it has got to the point where being able to access and enjoy nature has almost become a privilege and I just find it completely unacceptable, especially because people forget that we're animals too and we're supposed to be constantly surrounded by nature — and we're just not," says Mya-Rose.

When the personal is political

Through Black2Nature, she's trying to change the idea of what "connecting with nature" means in the first place.

"I feel like there's this very old-fashioned picture here — it's going out in your fancy birding clothes with your pair of binoculars, and a lot of people just don't really fancy that idea," she explains.

"So broadening that to going down to the community gardens and growing some plants that you're going to eat, or even just like watching the foxes in your garden at night in the city, will massively help in the future."

A teenage girl dressed in warm clothes, penguins in the background

Mya-Rose's birdwatching has taken her all over the world

Read more: Nature under siege in one of Europe's biggest cities

Studies have shown getting out into green spaces and getting in touch with nature is good for mental health.

But Mya-Rose says the impact is more than just personal.

Birding gave her an appreciation for the natural world and became a gateway for her environmental activism, including getting out on the streets as part of the youth climate movement, she says. She also tries to lessen the impact of her overseas birding trips by choosing ecotourism that benefits local communities and by using the knowledge she gains to raise biodiversity issues at home.

In turn, she believes, if simple joy in spotting a bird can lead to political activism, then it stands to reason a disconnect from nature must be a factor in harming the environment and climate.

"It's increasingly important to make sure people really care and understand the environment because without knowing it and loving it, there's no way that they're going to be able to make the sacrifices to look after it," she says.

  • Pfuhlschnepfe

    Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions

    The long-distance champion

    Meet the bar-tailed godwit: Breeding primarily on Arctic coasts, and the Scandinavian and Siberian tundra, this wading species spends the winter in Australia and New Zealand. In 2007, a tagged bird was recorded as having flown 11,600 kilometers (7200 miles), from Western Alaska to New Zealand, in a single nine-day stretch. That probably makes it the record-holder for non-stop flight.

  • Global Ideas Zugvögel Rubinkehlkolibri (Imago/D. Delimont)

    Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions

    The little guy

    Named for the bright red plumage under its beak, the ruby-throated hummingbird can grow up to 9 centimeters (3.5 inches) and weigh as little as 3 grams. But don't let the bird's small stature fool you, it still gets around. During migration, some specimens fly 900 miles non-stop across the Gulf of Mexico to their breeding grounds in the Eastern United States.

  • Adjutant Storch Marabu

    Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions

    The officer

    Belonging to the stork species, the greater adjutant owes its name to its gait — which is said to resemble that of a military officer. But the adjutant doesn't command much land anymore. It's listed as endangered, and is only found in two breeding colonies in India and Cambodia. Outside of the breeding season, it visits neighboring countries across Southeast Asia.

  • Dunkler Sturmtaucher

    Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions

    'The Bird'

    An invasion of sooty shearwater birds in California in 1961 was the inspiration for Hitchcock's famous thriller "The Birds," which came out two years later. In real life, the birds are more awe-inspiring than scary. Crossing the Pacific and Atlantic, up coasts in spring and down in autumn, they clock up to 14,000-kilometer journeys. Oh, and they can also dive down to more than 60 meters.

  • Alpenstrandläufer Großbritannien

    Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions

    The sewing machine

    Dunlins are small waders, and breed in Arctic regions. While those from Northern Europe and Asia fly as far as Africa for the winter break, their Alaskan and Canadian counterparts prefer the much closer North American coasts. Their characteristic mechanical way of picking at food has earned them their nickname.

  • Küstenseeschwalbe

    Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions

    The snowbird

    Arctic terns have developed the ultimate strategy to evade winter: They breed in the Arctic during the northern summer, then travel to the shores of Antarctica, racking up 80,000 kilometers of travel or more per year in the process. That means they see two summers. But winters? Zero. Every year.

  • Waldrappen Ibis BITTE EINSCHRÄNKUNG BEACHTEN

    Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions

    The holy bird

    Critically endangered, the northern bald ibis is now only found in southern Morocco. It used to migrate across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Revered by the ancient Egyptians and said to have been the first bird to be released from Noah's Ark, Turkish pilgrims also looked to them for guidance on their way to Mecca. Spiritual appreciation hasn't helped stem its decline.

  • Global Ideas Zugvögel Steinschmätzer (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/M. Woike)

    Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions

    The all-rounder

    The northern wheatear has nothing to do with wheat or ears but it does make one of the longest migrations of any small bird. It passes over oceans, snow and desert during its spring journey from Sub-Saharan Africa to the Northern Hemisphere. There, the birds occupy an area stretching from Central Asia to Europe and Alaska. Trackers have shown they can travel 290 kilometers a day on average.

  • Herbst in Deutschland Zingst Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions

    The commoner

    The common crane is a common appearance in the north of Europe and Asia, where it breeds typically in moors and wetlands. For its winter vacation, it commonly migrates to North and East Africa, as well as to Israel and parts of Iran.

  • Vogel Steinwälzer Arenaria interpres

    Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions

    The harlequin

    Anything but boring, the ruddy turnstone's plumage features a harlequin-like pattern during summer when it breeds in the Arctic Tundra of Europe, Asia and North America. As temperatures drop, the small wader changes into its brown winter coat and migrates south on coastlines around the world.

  • Jagd auf Zugvögel in Albanien

    Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions

    End of a journey

    These ducks had made it across the Mediterranean from North Africa only to be shot on arrival at this beach in Albania. Every year, hunters kill many millions of migratory birds across the Mediterranean — for food or money, or, most controversially, sport.

    Author: Ranty Islam, Jennifer Collins


DW recommends

Berlin students fight to get climate change onto lesson plans

Are schools equipping kids with the skills to understand and deal with climate change? Some German students don't think so and are trying to get their curriculum changed. (06.02.2019)  

Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions

For any human flier, 14,000 kilometers in one stretch would be a challenge. But as birds cross oceans and continents, many species — including endangered ones — pull off this feat without the aid of jet engines. (11.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

WorldLink: Making the great outdoors accessible to minorities  

Fridays for Future, Ugandan style  

Learning through farming in Delhi school  

Related content

Global Ideas Krokodile in Belize

Crocodiles in Belize: The fierce animals in need of protection 12.02.2020

Crocodiles may have a fearsome reputation, but are worth protecting: They are threatened by pollution, illegal hunting and habitat loss. One organization is trying to provide a safe haven for injured animals.

Global Ideas Solomon-Inseln Karettschildkröte

Women on the Solomon Islands are protecting critically endangered sea turtles 22.01.2020

On the Solomon Islands, rats and poachers are the two major threats to critically endangered sea turtles. A group of local women have joined forces to help save the animals from extinction.

Protest gegen die Trans Mountain Pipeline in Kanada

Rights of nature: Can Indigenous traditions shape environmental law? 05.02.2020

Indigenous ideas of nature are gaining a foothold in mainstream legal systems by making rivers, forests and even rice legal persons. Can rights of nature laws protect ecosystems?

Advertisement

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  