  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Exterior of Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children said Alyssa had exhausted all other forms of treatment before enrolling on the clinical trial which saw her go into remission 28 days laterImage: John Stillwell/empics/picture alliance
ScienceUnited Kingdom

UK: 13-year-old receives 'world-first' leukemia treatment

Kieran Burke
11 minutes ago

The patient with "incurable" T-cell leukemia received the groundbreaking treatment and went into remission, the hospital treating her said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Knij

Pioneering cancer treatment given to a 13-year-old British patient has seen her go into remission, London's Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) said on Sunday.

The hospital released a statement telling the story of a teenager, identified as Alyssa, and her battle with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia — an aggressive form of blood cancer. 

Alyssa's battle against 'incurable' cancer

According to the hospital, Alyssa was diagnosed with the illness in 2021 and received all current conventional therapies, including chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

None of the treatments were found to work and there were no further treatments available under conventional care.

Alyssa then became the first patient to be enrolled in a new clinical trial in May of this year to receive "genetically modified" immune cells from a healthy donor.

After 28 days, Alyssa was in remission and received a second bone marrow transplant to help restore her immune system, the hospital said.

Without this experimental treatment, Alyssa's only option was palliative care, according to the statement.

Robert Chiesa, a GOSH consultant, said that while her turnaround had been "quite remarkable," the results still needed to be monitored and confirmed in the coming months.

What does the treatment involve?

Medical teams at the hospital have been using a genome editing technique called base-editing — a method of chemically converting DNA code to change the T-cells, which are white blood cells that are a critical part of the immune system.

The edited T-cells are given to the patient, which then attack and destroy cancerous T-cells in the body without destroying one another.

"It's our most sophisticated cell engineering so far and paves the way for other new treatments and ultimately better futures for sick children," said Waseem Qasim, a professor of cell and gene therapy at GOSH.

The hospital emphasized that Alyssa was the first patient in the world to receive the base-edited cell therapy and was at home recovering from her treatment.

"Once I do it, people will know what they need to do, one way or another, so doing this will help people," Alyssa said.

Doctors are now looking to get another ten patients who have also exhausted other available treatment options, and are hoping that the treatment can be offered earlier to children and also possibly be seen as another option to treat other types of Leukaemia.

The hospital said that the trial would only accept patients eligible for National Health Service (NHS) care.

AFP material contributed to this report.

Edited by: Farah Bahgat

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW-Dokumentation " mRNA - Hype oder Hoffnung"

mRNA - Hype or Hope?

mRNA - Hype or Hope?

In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, mRNA vaccines are a beacon of hope. Some say these vaccines could open up completely new treatment methods. But is mRNA technology really a game-changer in medicine.
ScienceMay 25, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Landmines piled up in Kherson

Ukraine updates: Kherson marks 1 month since liberation

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Moroccan fans celebrate victory against Portugal

World Cup 2022: 'Impossible' is not Moroccan

World Cup 2022: 'Impossible' is not Moroccan

Soccer5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A crowd of enthusiastic football fans in Kolkata, India, waves various flags.

Kolkata in the grips of football fever

Kolkata in the grips of football fever

Soccer8 hours ago03:06 min
More from Asia

Germany

An person taken into police custody durin a raid against the Reichsbürger in Karlsruhe. December 7,2022

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Queues of cars at the border between Croatia and Slovenia

Schengen zone: Croatia gleeful, Bulgaria, Romania dismayed

Schengen zone: Croatia gleeful, Bulgaria, Romania dismayed

PoliticsDecember 10, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Flags were set in March during the first Negev Summit attended by the US Secretary of State, alongside Foreign Ministers of Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, and Morocco, in March 2022

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Viktor Bout boards a private jet in Abu Dhabi en route to Moscow

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police escort supporters of former President Pedro Castillo in a march at the Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage