Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei dies after being set on fire

Rebecca Cheptegei, who took part in the marathon at the Paris Olympics, died after her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire.

Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei died after being set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya, Uganda's Olympic Committee chief said on Thursday.

"We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ... following a vicious attack by her boyfriend," Donald Rukare said in a post on X.

"This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure," he added.

Burns to 80% of her body

The 33-year-old marathon runner sustained burns to 80% of her body, according to the acting head of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where she was being treated.

"All her organs failed last night," a medic at the facility told the AFP news agency.

Police said a man identified as her partner had allegedly doused Cheptegei with petrol and set her alight in an attack on Sunday at her home.

The Uganda Athletics Federation also responded to Cheptegei's death.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence," the federation posted on X. "As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace."

Cheptegei competed in the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics last month.

