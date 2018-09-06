UEFA Nations League live: Germany vs. France

+++ Refresh page for live updates, all times CET +++

Germany 0-0 France

36' CHANCE - Giroud forces a diving save from Neuer with a decent header. Nice ball from Kante.

35' CHANCE - Great corner delivery from Kroos, but Rüdiger directs his header wide and Hummels' follow-up goes over the bar.

29' Oof, that's a nasty rake on Pavard's neck. Rüdiger's studs got him pretty good...

25' Positives for Germany? They haven't conceded. And Rüdiger actually looks quite active going forward. He's been pushing up quite high but hasn't found the right ball when in good positions.

22' Our colleague Matthew Pearson predicted a 0-0 result. It looks a fair bet at this stage, not much goalmouth action to speak of.

18' CHANCE - Nice build-up play from the home side, Boateng sends a cross-field ball out to Werner, who has switched to the left, and the youngster drives for goal. His shot is easily saved by Areola, though.

16' France are having a good spell of possession. And they have a corner. It amounts to nothing.

15' Hernandez brushes off a challenge from Werner - too easily, it must be said - and has time and space to shape his cross. But it goes over everyone's head. Poor delivery.

13' Werner rips past Hernandez and attempts to find a teammate with a low cutback, but the dependable N'Golo Kante is there to clear the ball. Still no chances in this match

12' Germany have a chance to break but Werner's touch is way too heavy and it goes out of play. There was a juicy chance to counter there.

10' Boateng brings down Hernandez as the full-back attempted to break down the left wing. Free-kick to France - Griezmann delivers into the box but Müller is back to clear.

8' Müller's cross/shot is blocked for a corner. Kroos sends it in but the referee blows for an offensive foul in the build-up.

7' Germany are indeed playing four at the back, rather than the predicted three. Ginter at right-back, Rüdiger at left-back - both natural center-backs.

6' Not surprisingly, Germany are taking control of possession. France happy to let them have it, a tactic which served Deschamps very well in the World Cup. For Löw, obsession with possession proved Germany's downfall. Not much has changed it seems...

4' As Pavard gets treatment, Kroos swings in a corner, easily cleared by the French defence.

3' Rüdiger makes a break down the left and goes to the byline, clashes with Pavard. And the Eintracht Frankfurt man is down with an apparent shoulder injury.

0' - Kick-off slightly late, but we're underway!! Will be interesting to see how Germany's players line-up.

20:40 - Players are in the tunnel, preparing to come out on the field. Kick-off coming soon!

20:25 - The teams are in and Germany's is an interesting one, with Joachim Löw selecting four center-backs. What is Löw's thinking? Three-man defence, or will Matthias Ginter and Antonio Rüdiger really play as full-backs.

Didier Deschamps has named the same starting XI as he did for the 2018 World Cup final, bar goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Germany:

France: