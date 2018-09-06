 UEFA Nations League live: Germany vs. France | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

UEFA Nations League live: Germany vs. France

Germany's first match after their World Cup catastrophe comes against the team that replaced them as world champions, France. Thursday's game in Munich is the first for both countries in the new UEFA Nations League.

Fußball Nations League München Deutschland vs Frankreich (Imago/Matthias Koch)

+++  Refresh page for live updates, all times CET +++

Germany 0-0 France

36' CHANCE - Giroud forces a diving save from Neuer with a decent header. Nice ball from Kante.

35' CHANCE - Great corner delivery from Kroos, but Rüdiger directs his header wide and Hummels' follow-up goes over the bar. 

29' Oof, that's a nasty rake on Pavard's neck. Rüdiger's studs got him pretty good...

25' Positives for Germany? They haven't conceded. And Rüdiger actually looks quite active going forward. He's been pushing up quite high but hasn't found the right ball when in good positions.

22' Our colleague Matthew Pearson predicted a 0-0 result. It looks a fair bet at this stage, not much goalmouth action to speak of. 

Fußball Nations League München Deutschland vs Frankreich (Reuters/M. Dalder)

18' CHANCE - Nice build-up play from the home side, Boateng sends a cross-field ball out to Werner, who has switched to the left, and the youngster drives for goal. His shot is easily saved by Areola, though.

16' France are having a good spell of possession. And they have a corner. It amounts to nothing.

15' Hernandez brushes off a challenge from Werner - too easily, it must be said - and has time and space to shape his cross. But it goes over everyone's head. Poor delivery.

13' Werner rips past Hernandez and attempts to find a teammate with a low cutback, but the dependable N'Golo Kante is there to clear the ball. Still no chances in this match

12' Germany have a chance to break but Werner's touch is way too heavy and it goes out of play. There was a juicy chance to counter there.

10' Boateng brings down Hernandez as the full-back attempted to break down the left wing. Free-kick to France - Griezmann delivers into the box but Müller is back to clear.

8' Müller's cross/shot is blocked for a corner. Kroos sends it in but the referee blows for an offensive foul in the build-up.

7' Germany are indeed playing four at the back, rather than the predicted three. Ginter at right-back, Rüdiger at left-back - both natural center-backs.

6' Not surprisingly, Germany are taking control of possession. France happy to let them have it, a tactic which served Deschamps very well in the World Cup. For Löw, obsession with possession proved Germany's downfall. Not much has changed it seems...

4' As Pavard gets treatment, Kroos swings in a corner, easily cleared by the French defence.

3' Rüdiger makes a break down the left and goes to the byline, clashes with Pavard. And the Eintracht Frankfurt man is down with an apparent shoulder injury.

0' - Kick-off slightly late, but we're underway!! Will be interesting to see how Germany's players line-up.

20:40 - Players are in the tunnel, preparing to come out on the field. Kick-off coming soon!

20:25 - The teams are in and Germany's is an interesting one, with Joachim Löw selecting four center-backs. What is Löw's thinking? Three-man defence, or will Matthias Ginter and Antonio Rüdiger really play as full-backs.

Didier Deschamps has named the same starting XI as he did for the 2018 World Cup final, bar goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Germany:

France:

Related content

München - Ankunft der Nationalmannschaft - Bundestrainer Joachim Löw

Joachim Löw hoping to turn the page after World Cup debacle 03.09.2018

After the failure, the acceptance and the introspection comes an effort to move on. Joachim Löw and his Germany players now turn their attentions to the new UEFA Nations League and attempt to focus only on the future.

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Deutschland vs. Südkorea

Five improvements Germany must make 05.09.2018

Much of the fallout from Germany's early World Cup exit has centered around off-pitch woes. But their shambolic on-pitch displays are not forgotten. Here's where they must improve, starting on Thursday night.

Deutschland Präsentation der Analyse zur Fußball-WM | Joachim Löw

Former national team stars express cautious support for Joachim Löw 30.08.2018

Joachim Löw has received mixed reviews after he presented his analysis as to why Germany crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage. A number of former German stars have expressed cautious support for the coach.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 