  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
A photo of the logos of UBS and Credit Suisse
UBS made $7.6 billion dollars in net profit in 2022, while rival Credit Suisse suffered a loss of $7.9 billionImage: Daniel Kalker/dpa/picture alliance / Alexandra Wey/KEYSTONE/picture-alliance
BusinessSwitzerland

UBS holds talks to save Credit Suisse — report

1 hour ago

Embattled bank Credit Suisse could be bought out by larger rival UBS, several media outlets reported. Politicians insist a European banking crisis is unlikely, but Swiss regulators reportedly want a deal before Monday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OtP8

Credit Suisse is in advanced talks to be taken over by its larger Swiss rival UBS, the Financial Times (FT) reported Saturday.

The beleaguered lender was given a $54 billion (€50 billion) lifeline by the country's central bank this week after investor confidence evaporated due to years of scandals, multi-billion dollar losses and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

But the liquidity boost has failed to restore trust in the 167-year-old lender, whose shares have lost more than 75% of their value over the past twelve months.

Bank fears spread as Credit Suisse gets help

What do we know so far?

Citing two unnamed sources, the FT said UBS was negotiating to buy all or part of Credit Suisse, with the blessing of Swiss regulators.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) — the country's central bank — "wants the lenders to agree on a simple and straightforward solution before markets open on Monday," one of the sources told the paper.

The FT said the source acknowledged there was "no guarantee" of a deal but that the government was prepared to use emergency measures to fast track the merger.

One of the sources said significant obstacles were raised at the talks and 10,000 jobs may have to be cut if the two banks combine.

Bloomberg said another sticking point was Credit Suisse's investment banking business, which has underperformed.

The proposed plan could see Credit Suisse's domestic business spun off, the FT said.

Credit Suisse, the SNB and the Swiss financial watchdog FINMA all declined to comment about the talks.

Report: Swiss govt asked for $6 billion subsidy

Reuters news agency cited an unnamed source as saying that UBS is asking the Swiss government to cover about $6 billion in purchasing costs.

The cash would cover the cost of winding down parts of Credit Suisse and potential litigation charges, two people told Reuters.

The Swiss competition commission could also raise eyebrows depending on how the takeover is configured.

Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Bank was also looking at the possibility of buying some of Credit Suisse's assets.

A merger between Credit Suisse and UBS has been mooted before being dismissed due to monopoly concerns.

Swiss government officials held an urgent meeting with banking experts at the finance ministry in the capital Bern on Saturday evening, the Neue Zurcher Zeitung newspaper reported.

EU measures to protect banks 'have worked'

Markets remain on edge despite liquidity

Credit Suisse is the biggest name ensnared in the turmoil unleashed by the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank over the past week.

The bankruptcy sparked a rout in banking stocks, prompting authorities to rush out extraordinary measures to keep banks afloat and prevent contagion.

Like UBS, Credit Suisse is one of 30 financial institutions around the world deemed too big to fail, because of its systemic importance to the entire banking system.

The Zurich-based lender has been beset by scandals in recent years, and in 2022, suffered a net loss of $7.9 billion. It expects a "substantial" pre-tax loss this year.

"This is a bank that never seems to get its house in order," IG analyst Chris Beauchamp commented in a market note this week.

Despite this week's central bank injection, Credit Suisse struggled to regain the confidence of investors and by Friday evening Credit Suisse was worth just over $8.7 billion.

The FT reported that Credit Suisse customers withdrew 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.8 billion, €10.1 billion) in deposits in a single day late last week — a measure of how trust in the bank has vaporized.

mm/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A man speaks on a phone as he walks past Silicon Valley Banks headquarters in Santa Clara, California on March 10, 2023

US pledges measures to protect Silicon Valley Bank deposits

US pledges measures to protect Silicon Valley Bank deposits

In a joint statement, US authorities said they would work to protect depositors, and said losses would not be borne by the taxpayer. President Joe Biden said the US would do whatever was needed to shore up banks.
BusinessMarch 13, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Japan | deutsch-japanische Regierungskonsultationen in Tokio

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Politics9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Lloyd Austin shakes hands with Carlito Galvez Jr. in February 2023

Opinion: Facing China, Manila cozies up to US

Opinion: Facing China, Manila cozies up to US

Conflicts19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner, Olaf Scholz, Robert Habeck giving press statements on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting

Budget dispute exposes cracks in Germany's government

Budget dispute exposes cracks in Germany's government

Politics15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters, some of them with posters or flags, gather for a demonstration on Place de la Concorde in Paris

France: Pension reform spells crisis for Macron

France: Pension reform spells crisis for Macron

PoliticsMarch 17, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Etgar Keret looks towards the camera.

Etgar Keret: Israel's democracy is in danger

Etgar Keret: Israel's democracy is in danger

Culture14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A US flag in front of an advertising poster for a Mercedes-Benz car.

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Business18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

PoliticsMarch 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage