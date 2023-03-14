Two girls suspects in Freudenberg killing, media reports

Two girls are now the suspects in the murder of a 12-year-old girl from Freudenberg, German media has reported. The girl was found dead on Sunday and had later been confirmed to be the victim of a homicide.

The suspects in the homicide of a 12-year-old girl in the Siegerland region's Freudenberg are girls of about the same age, German media reported on Tuesday.

The girl went missing on Saturday evening on the way home from a friend's house. Her body was found the next day near a cycling path on the border of the state of Rhineland Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia.

German media reported on Tuesday that the suspects are two girls, one aged 12 and the other 13.

Authorities are due to hold a press conference in Koblenz later on Tuesday, to reveal more details about the crime.

