Germany: Missing 12-year-old girl found dead in woods

The girl was reported missing by her parents on Saturday after failing to return from a friend's house. Police and fire crews searched woodlands near her home and a helicopter with a thermal imaging camera was deployed.

A body found near the small city of Siegen in western Germany on Sunday is that of a 12-year-old girl who went missing a day earlier, police said.

Officers discovered the body in a wooded area close to Freudenberg in North Rhine-Westphalia, where the youngster lived.

Freudenberg is a rural village about 80 kilometers (49 miles) east of Cologne.

Police said they could not provide exact details about the cause of death due to an ongoing investigation.

Girl was missing since Saturday

The child was last seen while visiting a friend and had started walking home on Saturday around 5.30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT), according to local media.

The shortest way between the friend's house and the girl's home was through an area of woodland.

After she failed to arrive home, the parents alerted the police.

Police and fire brigade officers searched a wooded area all night for the young girl Image: Andreas Trojak/dpa/wirSiegen.de/picture alliance

Fire, police officers and sniffer dogs began a large search of the area where the girl — identified by local media as Luise — likely walked on Saturday evening.

A helicopter with a thermal imaging camera also flew over the area during the night, local media reported.

More than 100 riot police from Cologne joined the search on Sunday morning.

A body was discovered on Sunday afternoon and the search was called off.

The criminal investigation department in Koblenz has taken over the investigation.

mm/fb (AFP, dpa)