  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China and Germany
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Elon Musk seen through the Twitter logo
Twitter employees have been bracing for layoffs since Elon Musk took over the company last weekImage: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/REUTERS
BusinessUnited States of America

Twitter set for mass layoffs after Elon Musk takeover

35 minutes ago

Employees are bracing for bad news after receiving a memo about job cuts, with every second worker reportedly at risk of being laid off. Elon Musk has already fired top executives since buying the social media giant.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J3OS

Social media giant Twitter told staff in an internal message that employees would be notified about their "role at Twitter" in an email on Friday. 

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the leaked memo. 

Staff will learn about the layoffs at 9 a.m. Pacific time on Friday (1600 GMT), according to the message. 

US media reported that half of Twitter's employees are at risk of losing their job, amounting to some 3,700 posts in total.

Twitter's offices will be closed on Friday, according to the memo, seemingly in a bid to prevent protests. 

Musk buys Twitter

New boss

Employees had long hailed the social media giant's open corporate culture, but the job cuts had long been expected.  

Twitter's new boss, billionaire Elon Musk, dissolved the company's board and fired its top managers shortly after he completed his $44 billion (around €45 billion)) acquisition last week.

Musk, who also owns SpaceX and Tesla, has been vocal about wanting to make big changes in Twitter

He is currently trying to promote a subscription service, where users who pay around $8 per month can have Twitter's "blue check" verification mark on their profile. 

What does Musk's takeover mean for Twitter?

fb/nm (dpa, Reuters) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Twitter logo

Opinion: Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

Opinion: Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

Elon Musk and Kanye West may have the cash to buy social media platforms Twitter and Parler. But they lack the reliability and aptitude to manage them effectively, says DW's Kate Ferguson.
Kommentatorenbild *PROVISORISCH* - DW Reporterin Kate Ferguson
Kate Ferguson
Commentary
BusinessOctober 28, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bundeskanzler Scholz besucht China

Germany's Scholz meets Xi Jinping in China visit

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta applauds Ethiopian government representative Redwan Hussien and Tigray delegate Getachew Reda

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Koreans watch a news report showing a rocket launching

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Conflicts15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

Health22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Pekka Haavisto, Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde

Turkey holds off on Finland and Sweden in NATO

Turkey holds off on Finland and Sweden in NATO

Politics12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

PoliticsNovember 3, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Interior of an Eastern European grocery store in Cleveland Ohio

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

Politics1 hour ago
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage