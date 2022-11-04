Twitter set for mass layoffs after Elon Musk takeover
Employees are bracing for bad news after receiving a memo about job cuts, with every second worker reportedly at risk of being laid off. Elon Musk has already fired top executives since buying the social media giant.
Social media giant Twitter told staff in an internal message that employees would be notified about their "role at Twitter" in an email on Friday.
"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the leaked memo.
Staff will learn about the layoffs at 9 a.m. Pacific time on Friday (1600 GMT), according to the message.
US media reported that half of Twitter's employees are at risk of losing their job, amounting to some 3,700 posts in total.
Twitter's offices will be closed on Friday, according to the memo, seemingly in a bid to prevent protests.
Employees had long hailed the social media giant's open corporate culture, but the job cuts had long been expected.