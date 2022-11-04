Twitter set for mass layoffs after Elon Musk takeover

Employees are bracing for bad news after receiving a memo about job cuts, with every second worker reportedly at risk of being laid off. Elon Musk has already fired top executives since buying the social media giant.

Social media giant Twitter told staff in an internal message that employees would be notified about their "role at Twitter" in an email on Friday.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the leaked memo.

Staff will learn about the layoffs at 9 a.m. Pacific time on Friday (1600 GMT), according to the message.

US media reported that half of Twitter's employees are at risk of losing their job, amounting to some 3,700 posts in total.

Twitter's offices will be closed on Friday, according to the memo, seemingly in a bid to prevent protests.

New boss

Employees had long hailed the social media giant's open corporate culture, but the job cuts had long been expected.

Twitter's new boss, billionaire Elon Musk, dissolved the company's board and fired its top managers shortly after he completed his $44 billion (around €45 billion)) acquisition last week.

Musk, who also owns SpaceX and Tesla, has been vocal about wanting to make big changes in Twitter.

He is currently trying to promote a subscription service, where users who pay around $8 per month can have Twitter's "blue check" verification mark on their profile.

