To the Point

COVID-19 continues to pose a deadly global threat. So why are some countries easing restrictions designed to contain the virus? Our guests: Hendrik Streeck (virologist), Jakob Simmank (Die Zeit), Pippa Stephens (DW)
Retaliation and revenge: Can Biden escape Trump’s shadow?
As Donald Trump contemplates a comeback: what would it mean for the Biden presidency and American democracy? Our guests: Rachel Tausendfreund (German Marshall Fund), Matthew Karnitschnig (Politico), Annika Brockschmidt (journalist and author)
