To the Point

The International Debate from Berlin

Five million COVID deaths: No end in sight?

COVID-19 continues to pose a deadly global threat. So why are some countries easing restrictions designed to contain the virus? Our guests: Hendrik Streeck (virologist), Jakob Simmank (Die Zeit), Pippa Stephens (DW)

Broadcast times

  • 05.11.2021 | 07:30 on DW Deutsch+‎
  • 04.11.2021 | 19:30 on DW English‎
  • 05.11.2021 | 00:30 on DW English‎
  • 05.11.2021 | 05:30 on DW English‎
  • 05.11.2021 | 07:30 on DW English‎
  • 05.11.2021 | 11:30 on DW English‎
  • 06.11.2021 | 01:30 on DW English‎
Next edition

Retaliation and revenge: Can Biden escape Trump’s shadow?

As Donald Trump contemplates a comeback: what would it mean for the Biden presidency and American democracy? Our guests: Rachel Tausendfreund (German Marshall Fund), Matthew Karnitschnig (Politico), Annika Brockschmidt (journalist and author)

Broadcast times

  • 12.11.2021 | 07:30 on DW Deutsch+‎
  • 11.11.2021 | 19:30 on DW English‎
  • 12.11.2021 | 00:30 on DW English‎
  • 12.11.2021 | 05:30 on DW English‎
  • 12.11.2021 | 07:30 on DW English‎
  • 12.11.2021 | 11:30 on DW English‎
  • 13.11.2021 | 01:30 on DW English‎
The International Debate from Berlin

Strong opinions, clear points of view, international agendas. Three journalists join our presenter and go straight to the point on an international issue that’s making news. It’s controversy and confrontation.

It’s background and analysis. It’s the issues that are moving our world. 

What do you think? Your opinion counts!

tothepoint@dw.com

DW To the Point englisch Moderatorin Melinda Crane (Teaser)

Melinda Crane

Melinda Crane is DW's Chief Political Correspondent. She has interviewed international figures ranging from Mother Teresa and members of a Serbian "Chetnik" militia, to Ethiopian farmers.  

DW To the Point englisch Moderator Peter Craven (Teaser)

Peter Craven

Peter Craven is a DW political correspondent and news presenter. A British-born political science graduate, he's been living in Germany for well over two decades.  

Auf den Punkt  

A fondo  

بتوقيت برلين  

