Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
DW Rev Themenheader Program Guide

Rev

The Global Auto and Mobility Show

Editions
DW Rev Sendungslogo deutsch und englisch

Latest edition

"NO LIMITS” - Margot‘s incredible journey - Part 3

At the age of 64, Margot got on a motorcycle for the first time and dared go on an adventure: a trip from Germany to Iran. 117 days and 18,046 kilometres through Eastern Europe and Central Asia. A dream becomes reality.

More Less
Watch video
Local time

Broadcast times

  • 06.11.2021 | 06:30 on DW Deutsch+‎
  • 06.11.2021 | 00:30 on DW English‎
  • 06.11.2021 | 06:30 on DW English‎
  • 07.11.2021 | 03:30 on DW English‎
  • 07.11.2021 | 10:30 on DW English‎
  • 07.11.2021 | 23:30 on DW English‎
DW Rev Sendungslogo deutsch und englisch

Next edition

The Global Auto and Mobility Show

Aiways U5 - The Affordable E-SUV from China

The Savior of Electric Trucks

The AVUS - 100 Years of Heroes and Tragedies

Aiways U5: an extremely affordable electric SUV from China, Electric revolution: Two mavericks want to transform long-distance trucking. And: Heroes, records, tragedies - the legendary racetrack AVUS turns 100 years old.

Watch video
More Less

Broadcast times

  • 13.11.2021 | 06:30 on DW Deutsch+‎
  • 13.11.2021 | 00:30 on DW English‎
  • 13.11.2021 | 06:30 on DW English‎
  • 14.11.2021 | 03:30 on DW English‎
  • 14.11.2021 | 10:30 on DW English‎
  • 14.11.2021 | 18:30 on DW English‎
  • 14.11.2021 | 23:30 on DW English‎
Profile

REV

New thinking and technology are revolutionizing our cars, our cities, our way of life. Rev doesn’t just want to know how fast we get from A to B, but how we get there as well.
Video on demand

Feedback