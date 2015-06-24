Visit the new DW website

Profile

Full-length news bulletins - on the hour, every hour.

DW News goes deep beneath the surface, providing the key stories from Europe and around the world.

Exciting reports and interviews from the worlds of politics, business, sports, culture and social media are presented by our DW anchors in 15-, 30- and 60-minute shows.

Our understanding of news is to put the information we provide into context.

Correspondents on the ground and experts in the studio deliver detailed insights and analysis of issues that affect our viewers around the world. We combine our expertise on Germany and Europe with a special interest in Africa and Asia while keeping track of stories from the rest of the world.

Informative, entertaining and up-to-date – DW News, connecting the dots for our viewers across the globe.

Business

A German look at the world of business from a European angle. Facts, analysis and the real story from the world’s most important financial centers, key markets and leading manufacturers.  

Reporter

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life.  

Films that thrill us, books that spark debate, and music that moves us - that's the world of "Arts and Culture," Our focus is on exciting cultural events in Germany, Europe, and around the globe.  

Melissa Chan

I’m a foreign affairs reporter based between Los Angeles and Berlin. In addition to my work at DW News Asia, I collaborate with the Global Reporting Centre and juggle a variety of projects.  

Biresh Banerjee

My favorite job ever was selling vegetables in a London shop. There, I really loved talking to customers. A bit like journalism – listening to people, their needs and serving them as best as one can.  

DW News Asia with Abby Kuhathasan, 10 November 2021

As regional powers meet to discuss security in Afghanistan, we look at the threat posed by the so-called Islamic State. Are the Taliban equipped to deal with their own extremist insurgency? And how Afghan musicians are fleeing the country to escape the Taliban's hardline Islamic order.  

Christine Mhundwa

I've not outgrown the childhood habit of asking ‘Why?’. Today that inquisitive nature is one of my biggest strengths as I navigate my way as a journalist. If you and I meet we will talk about YOU.  

Eddy Micah Jr.

Hello, Eddy Micah Jr is the name and I am from Ghana. My friends call me ‘Justice Hunter’ because I will not rest until Justice is served.  

DW News Africa with Raheela Mahomed, 05 November 2021

The devastating human cost one year into Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict +++ DW meets some of the women protesters in Sudan calling for the military to step down and a return to civilian rule +++ Nigeria's leading voice in the fight against climate change +++ Calls for justice and reconciliation from Africa's last absolute monarchy  

