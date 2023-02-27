Turkish soccer fans challenge Erdogan over quake response

In response to the chanting at the game, Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the MHP party that is aligned with Erdogan, canceled his Besiktas membership.
Supporters of another big Istanbul-based club, Fenerbahce, shouted similar slogans on Saturday night during a game against Konyaspor.
"Twenty years of lies and cheating, resign," Fenerbahce fans chanted during the match and "Government resign!"
Erdogan refuted criticism of quake response
Earlier this month, Erdogan acknowledged "shortcomings" in his country's response to the disaster.
But he also lashed out at "provocateurs" who criticized rescue efforts, adding: "Of course, there are shortcomings. The conditions are clear to see. It's not possible to be ready for a disaster like this."