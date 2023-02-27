Turkish soccer fans challenge Erdogan over quake response

During some of the first football games after the deadly earthquake, supporters of major clubs have called for the government's resignation.

Supporters of the Turkish football club Besiktas called on the Turkish government to resign in the wake of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people there and in Syria.

"Government resign!" rang out around the stadium during the Istanbul club's Sunday evening match with Antalyaspor.

Before kickoff, the club paid tribute to victims of the quakes and supporters threw thousands of toys and scarves onto the pitch in a gesture of support for the children affected by the disaster.

But the protest chants showed lingering anger about the Turkish government's response to the natural disaster.

Supporters of the Turkish football club Besiktas called on the Turkish government to resign in the wake of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 44,000 people in the country.

"Government resign!" rang out around the stadium during Sunday evening's match with Antalyaspor.

Before kickoff, the club paid tribute to victims of the quakes and supporters threw thousands of soft toys onto the pitch in a gesture of support for the children affected by the disaster.

But the protest chants showed lingering anger over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government's response to the quake.

In response to the chanting at the game, Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the MHP party that is aligned with Erdogan, canceled his Besiktas membership.

Supporters of another big Istanbul-based club, Fenerbahce, shouted similar slogans on Saturday night during a game against Konyaspor.

"Twenty years of lies and cheating, resign," Fenerbahce fans chanted during the match and "Government resign!"

Erdogan refuted criticism of quake response

Earlier this month, Erdogan acknowledged "shortcomings" in his country's response to the disaster.

But he also lashed out at "provocateurs" who criticized rescue efforts, adding: "Of course, there are shortcomings. The conditions are clear to see. It's not possible to be ready for a disaster like this."

Opponents accused Erdogan of not having prepared the country sufficiently for such an earthquake and of having neglected building supervision.

Investigations have been launched against more than 600 people in relation to buildings that collapsed.

On Saturday, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said 184 of the 612 suspects had been jailed pending trial.

Those in custody include construction contractors and building owners or managers.

Parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled to take place on May 14.

EU aid to quake survivors arrives in Syria To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

lo/jsi (AP, AFP, dpa)