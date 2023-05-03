  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Press freedom
Turkish pop star Gulsen performs during a concert in Aydin, Turkey on March 27, 2022
Gülsen was charged over comments she made at a concert in April 2022Image: Depo Photos/AP Photo/picture alliance
Law and JusticeTurkey

Turkish singer sentenced over joke on religious schools

52 minutes ago

Turkish pop star Gulsen was given a suspended sentence over a remark she made on stage about religious schools. She told the court she did not mean to cause offense.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QqSJ

A Turkish court ruled on Wednesday handed pop singer Gulsen a 10-month suspended sentence after convicting her of "inciting hatred and enmity" over a joke about Turkey's religious schools.

Gulsen, whose full name is Gulsen Colakoglu, was jailed in August last year and later placed under house arrest when she quipped that the "perversion" of one of her musicians came from attending a religious school.

Gulsen made the comment on stage months earlier, but action was only taken when a video of it was republished by a pro-government daily in August, causing an uproar within in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Gulsen's 'respectful stance' taken into account

The court in Istanbul found her guilty of the charge and initially sentenced her to one year in prison, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported. But it later reduced the sentence, citing her "respectful stance" during the trial.

She had apologized for any offense she caused religious school graduates but vehemently rejected accusations that she aimed to "incite hatred."

A group of women in front of Istanbul courthouse during the trial of Turkish pop-singer Gulsen Colakoglu
Gulsen's trial had sparked outrageImage: Emrah Gurel/AP Photo/picture alliance

The suspended sentence means she will not serve prison time unless she is not convicted of another charge again within five years.

She argued the remark was intended only as a joke.

Erdogan also went to an Imam Hatip school. The schools were founded by the state to educate young men to be imams and preachers.

lo/rs (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Oscar Martinez photographed, with a book case in the background

DW Freedom of Speech Award 2023 goes to Oscar Martinez

Media8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gold mining in Senegal: A harsh way to make a living

Gold mining in Senegal: A harsh way to make a living

Human RightsMay 2, 202302:21 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan people attend Eid prayers in Kabul

Why the UN can't afford to disengage with the Taliban

Why the UN can't afford to disengage with the Taliban

Conflicts23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Palmer holding his mouth

The rogues' gallery of German politics

The rogues' gallery of German politics

PoliticsMay 2, 20235 images
More from Germany

Europe

Large red and white STOP sign on a barrier in the foreground. In the background, flat countryside and two men walking in camouflage uniforms and peaked caps.

Lithuania legalizes pushbacks

Lithuania legalizes pushbacks

Migration18 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

ArtsMay 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protests in May 2017 at the Villa Baviera

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

CrimeMay 1, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage