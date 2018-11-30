 Turkish court rejects European rights court ruling to release top Kurdish politician | News | DW | 30.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Turkish court rejects European rights court ruling to release top Kurdish politician

A Turkish court has defied a European Court of Human Rights ruling demanding the release of Selahattin Demirtas. The decision comes after Turkey's president said the European court's decisions were non-binding.

Selahattin Demirtas (Reuters/U. Bektas)

A Turkish court on Friday rejected an appeal to free a top Kurdish politician from prison despite a European human rights court ruling demanding his release.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on November 20 that the pretrial detention of Selahattin Demirtas, the former co-leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), served the "ulterior purpose of stifling pluralism and limiting the freedom of political debate" and demanded his immediate release.

Demirtas' lawyers then filed an appeal to an Ankara court calling for his release. In its ruling, the court said the ECHR decision had not been finalized.

The ECHR enforces the European Convention on Human Rights, to which Turkey is a signatory. The court's rulings are binding for member states.

'Political decision'

Following the ECHR ruling, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "The decisions delivered by the ECHR do not bind us."

The EU's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, last week called for Demirtas' release, prompting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to say her comments were "out of line."

The HDP said on Friday that the Ankara court decision was in violation of the Turkish constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights.

The court made a "totally political decision under pressure from President Erdogan and the government," HDP co-chairs Pervin Buldan and Sezai Temelli said in a statement.

Crackdown on the Kurds

Demirtas, a human rights lawyer by training, has been in pretrial detention for two years on terrorism-related charges. In September, he was sentenced to more than four years in prison for spreading terrorist propaganda in a 2013 speech. He faces up to 142 years in jail for other terrorism-related charges.

In the June 2018 Turkish presidential election, Demirtas ran as the HDP's candidate from prison and picked up 8.4 percent of the vote. 

Türkei Selahattin Demirtas Fernsehansprache (Imago/Depo Photos)

In June, Demirtas appeared on television from prison to give a campaign speech ahead of the presidential election.

The left-wing HDP is the third largest party in the Turkish parliament and typically polls at around 11 percent. The Turkish government accuses it of having ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a decades-long insurgency against the state. The HDP denies any links to the PKK.

More than 5,000 HDP members are in jail and several Kurdish parliamentarians are in prison or face terrorism charges. In the wake of the 2016 failed coup attempt, dozens of HDP controlled municipalities were taken over by government-appointed officials. 

cw/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Turkish court sentences German-Kurdish singer to six years in prison

A German woman has been found guilty of being a member of a terrorist organization by the Turkish government. She is the third German citizen in as many months to be sentenced to prison in Turkey. (14.11.2018)  

Turkey sentences German taxi driver for spreading 'terrorism propaganda'

The 46-year-old, who was arrested a month ago, was found guilty of uploading photos of Kurdish rebels on social media. He's one of several Germans in detention in Turkey on similar charges. (14.09.2018)  

Turkey's Kurdish presidential candidate Demirtas forced to campaign from prison

Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas is running in the Turkish presidential election — from prison. He may have a huge following in the country, but he has received little coverage in Turkey's mainstream press. (18.06.2018)  

Pro-Kurdish HDP elects new leaders amid Turkey's crackdown

With two former leaders in prison, the HDP has chosen the "path of resistance." As the second-largest opposition party, it must "build a new life" for Kurds, women and workers, said an ex-party leader. (11.02.2018)  

Related content

Hozan Cane

Turkish court sentences German-Kurdish singer to six years in prison 14.11.2018

A German woman has been found guilty of being a member of a terrorist organization by the Turkish government. She is the third German citizen in as many months to be sentenced to prison in Turkey.

Furcht vor einer Rückkehr des IS im Irak

Is the 'Islamic State' making a comeback in Iraq? 21.11.2018

The Kurdish Peshmerga in Iraq says that IS is rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The organization is regrouping, filling the void left by its quarreling adversaries. Judit Neurink reports from Irbil and Mosul.

PK Türkei EU Dialog in Ankara

EU officials hit Turkey on rights record in tense exchange 23.11.2018

Turkey's foreign minister has accused the EU of caring for people who want to bring down Erdogan's government. The EU's foreign affairs chief has said she hopes Turkey will rectify its state of emergency crackdown.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 