 Turkey wildfires: Water-dropping plane crashes with eight on board | News | DW | 14.08.2021

News

Turkey wildfires: Water-dropping plane crashes with eight on board

A firefighting plane rented from Russia has crashed in southern Turkey. Five Russian soldiers and three Turkish citizens were on board.

Wildfires in Türkey

The crash occurred in southern Turkey

A firefighting plane with seven people on board crashed in southern Turkey on Saturday, according to media reports.

Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported that rescuers had rushed to the scene with television footage showing plumes of smoke rising from a mountainous region.

It remains unclear as to whether the crew survived.

Watch video 02:57

Turkey: Devastating wildfires

jsi/mm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

