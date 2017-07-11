Turkey wildfires: Water-dropping plane crashes with eight on board

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A firefighting plane rented from Russia has crashed in southern Turkey. Five Russian soldiers and three Turkish citizens were on board.
A firefighting plane with seven people on board crashed in southern Turkey on Saturday, according to media reports.
Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported that rescuers had rushed to the scene with television footage showing plumes of smoke rising from a mountainous region.
It remains unclear as to whether the crew survived.
jsi/mm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)
