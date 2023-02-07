Turkey: Fire extiguished at quake-damaged Iskenderun Port

The earthquake also caused other structural damage at the port, Turkey's maritime authority said.
Operations halted at Iskenderun
Iskenderun is home to heavy industries such as steel and is one of the two major container hubs on Turkey's southeastern shores.
The world's biggest shipping company, AP Moller Maersk, said it was looking to divert ships as needed, given the "severe structural damage, leading to a complete stop of all operations until further notice."
"We are currently planning to divert containers to nearby hubs within operational feasibility or hold at transshipment ports - including the Port of Mersin (in Turkey) and Port Said (in Egypt)." it said.
Maersk added it was working to assess the potential loss of cargo, but the fire had yet to be controlled by local authorities.
"It's not yet known how long recovery efforts will take and when the port can undergo a full inspection of the damage."
German container shipping line Hapag Lloyd said it was taking shipments from Mersin given the closure of Iskenderun.
Turkish Coast Guard helped to fight the fire
Turkish authorities sent a coast guard ship to help put out the fire at the port in Hatay province.