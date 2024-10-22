Turkey: Erdogan ally pitches release of jailed Kurd leader

A far-right ally of the president has suggested pardoning separatist leader Abdullah Ocalan if he renounces violence. Ocalan, whose PKK launched an armed conflict with Turkey 40 years ago, has been jailed since 1999.

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and a key ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, suggested on Tuesday that jailed Kurdish separatist Abdullah Ocalan be paroled and allowed to speak before Turkey's parliament if he and his Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) lay down their arms and disband.

Bahceli's proposal comes some 40 years after the PKK began an armed insurrection against Ankara with the aim of establishing an autonomous Kurdish state. The conflict has killed more than 40,000 since it began in 1984.

Though Turkey began peace talks with the PKK in 2012, a cease-fire between both sides broke down in 2015, sparking a bloody return to conflict.

The PKK has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU; with Ocalan, who was arrested in Kenya, serving a life sentence at Imrali, an island prison near Istanbul, since 1999.

Countries around the world and especially across Europe have regularly seen protests demanding Ocalan's release since his apprehension.

Pro-Kurdish politicians ready for 'honorable peace'

Bahceli on Tuesday, said, "Let the terrorist leader unilaterally declare that terrorism is over and that his organization has been dissolved," adding that the PKK should offer unconditional surrender and its leaders be jailed.

The MHP leader, known for his pointed attacks against the PKK and the pro-Kursdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) surprised many by shaking hands with DEM lawmakers when parliament reopened on October 1.

DEM deputy leader Tulay Hatimogullari commented on Bahceli's proposal by saying, "So end Ocalan's isolation and let him come and speak. Then we can hear what he has to say."

Tulay told parliamentarians that her party was prepared to do its part to bring about "an honorable peace."

Turkey: Kurds divided by attacks To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Is change about Ocalan's freedom, or Erdogan's grip on power?

Ocalan's lawyers, who have reportedly been denied access to him for 43 months now, welcomed the proposal — which President Erdogan called "an historic window" — saying, "every call that fulfills the requirements of the law and complies with it is important."

Though Bahceli's proposal surprised many, it also happens to come amid speculation that Erdogan is seeking the support of the DEM — the third-largest bloc in Turkey's parliament — in his quest to change the country's constitution to enable him to remain in power for life.

Ozgur Ozel, who leads the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), was skeptical, saying, "This plan seems to solve Recep Tayyip Erdogan's problem instead of solving Turkey's problem, and that's why it smells bad."

Erdogan came to power in 2003 and has consistently tightened his grip ever since.

Will Sweden bow to Turkey's demands on Kurds to join NATO? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

js/wd (AP, Reuters)