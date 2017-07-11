Tunisia: Ship carrying 750 tons of fuel sinks off coast

A ship carrying 750 tons of fuel sank off Tunisia's southeastern coast on Saturday, authorities said on Saturday.

Officals said the situation was "alarming" and that it had put in place an "urgent national intervention plan" to avoid a disaster.

No leak initially reported

The ship sank this morning in Tunisian territorial waters. The cause of the incident was bad weather, the environment ministry said, with water having seeped into the ship.

The water was said to have reached the engine room while the ship was some 7 kilometers (4 miles) off the Gulf of Gabes coast.

For the moment, there is no leak," the AFP news agency quoted an official as saying.

The Equatorial Guinea-flagged ship was heading from Egypt to Malta when it requested to enter Tunisian waters due to bad weather.

The seven crew members were rescued by Tunisian authorities and briefly hospitalized.

Tunisia's Ministry of Environment said authorities were evaluating the situation following the sinking of the ship. Environment Minister Leila Chikhaoui traveling to Gabes to coordinate with regonal officials, it said.

Several other ministries — defense, interior, transport and customs — were also said to be working to avoid "a marine environmental disaster in the region and limit its impact."

Authorities said they had activated "the national emergency plan for the prevention of marine pollution with the aim of bringing the situation under control and avoiding the spread of pollutants."

