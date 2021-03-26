Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
TUI Group is an international travel company based in Hanover, Germany. It's the largest tourism firm in the world.
Recently, TUI has felt the impact of mounting geopolitical tensions in many parts of the globe. It saw its bookings to Turkey drop by a staggering 40 percent in 2015. This page collates DW's recent content on the company.
Cruises are among the most carbon-intensive ways to travel, and the sector is growing fast. Cruise ships are also a testing ground for new technologies and alternative fuels, and could help drive change in the shipping industry as a whole. Neil visits Lucienne Damm from TUI Cruises to find out how the German company is planning to meet its target of going climate neutral by 2050.
The third financial aid package for pandemic-crippled TUI has prompted opposition calls that the German travel giant also fulfil climate and job safeguards. Already built in, says Berlin, are bans on management bonuses.
Europe's biggest holiday firm has grounded UK flights to mainland Spain after Britain ordered returning passengers to quarantine for 14 days. A spike of coronavirus cases in Catalonia is fueling fears of a second wave.