TUI

TUI Group is an international travel company based in Hanover, Germany. It's the largest tourism firm in the world.

Recently, TUI has felt the impact of mounting geopolitical tensions in many parts of the globe. It saw its bookings to Turkey drop by a staggering 40 percent in 2015. This page collates DW's recent content on the company.

On the Green Fence Beschreibung: DW, Picture Teaser (Podcast), On the Green Fence, OTGF

Can cruises kick-start the decarbonization of shipping? 26.03.2021

Cruises are among the most carbon-intensive ways to travel, and the sector is growing fast. Cruise ships are also a testing ground for new technologies and alternative fuels, and could help drive change in the shipping industry as a whole. Neil visits Lucienne Damm from TUI Cruises to find out how the German company is planning to meet its target of going climate neutral by 2050.

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur mit den Rechteinhabern abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** via Natalie Muller Pressebilder TUI Cruises | A TUI cruise ship sailing on the ocean Rechte: TUI Cruises

TUI Cruises: Planning for a carbon-free future 26.03.2021

German cruise company TUI Cruises wants to be climate neutral by 2050. But with many emission-cutting technologies still in their infancy, how is it planning to get there?
Blick auf die Bucht von Agios Nikolaos mit dem berühmten Hafen und den Gebäuden

How is Crete preparing for the new tourist season? 19.03.2021

Greece has announced plans to restart international travel from May 14 and TUI predicts that Crete will be the most popular European destination for Germans, but how do the island's business owners see the coming season?

UK travel bookings boom as lockdown eases 24.02.2021

British holiday makers are rushing to get their orders in after the government unveiled a roadmap out of the lockdown. The flood of new reservations is good news for an industry battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 06.01.2021

NYSE Cancels Delisting - TUI in Trouble - Mexican Medics
Das Logo des Reiseunternehmens Tui ist an einem Reisebüro angebracht.

Coronavirus: German travel giant TUI receives third billion-euro package 02.12.2020

The third financial aid package for pandemic-crippled TUI has prompted opposition calls that the German travel giant also fulfil climate and job safeguards. Already built in, says Berlin, are bans on management bonuses.

Workstation Home-Office im Urlaub Robinson Club Geschäftsidee

Coronavirus: TUI rents out remote workspaces in holiday destinations 08.11.2020

Hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, some travel industry operators are offering "workations" for people with cabin fever from working at home. How many people will be tempted to add sun and sand to their Zoom meetings?
08.04.2020, Niedersachsen, Hannover: Ein Flugzeug von Tui parkt am Flughafen Hannover. Der Weg für ein staatliches Hilfspaket an den Tui-Konzern in der Corona-Krise ist frei. Mehrere Banken erklärten ihre Zustimmung zu einem vom Bund in Aussicht gestellten Kredit über 1,8 Milliarden Euro, teilte der weltgrößte Reiseanbieter am Mittwoch (08.04.2020) in Hannover mit. Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

TUI: Coronavirus causes huge losses for German travel giant 13.08.2020

The world's largest travel operator has seen a 98% drop in turnover as a result of restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
People with and without face masks sunbathe at La Misericordia Beach in Malaga on July 22, 2020. - The world's second-most popular destination after France, Spain was badly hit by the coronavirus that has claimed more than 28,400 lives and dealt a major blow to its tourism industry, which accounts for 12 percent of GDP. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus: TUI cancels flights after UK removes Spain from safe-travel list 26.07.2020

Europe's biggest holiday firm has grounded UK flights to mainland Spain after Britain ordered returning passengers to quarantine for 14 days. A spike of coronavirus cases in Catalonia is fueling fears of a second wave.
Kreuzfahrtschiff Mein Schiff 3 im Hafen von Arresife, Leuchtturm, Nacht, Beleuchtet, Fest, Angelegt, Passagier, Urlaub, Freizeit, Bug *** Cruise ship My ship 3 in the port of Arresife, Lighthouse, Night, Lighted, Festival, Moored, Passenger, Holiday, Leisure, Bow

Crew trapped on German cruise ship vent anger at TUI 08.05.2020

Travel giant TUI Cruises has kept nearly 3,000 crew members quarantined on a ship in Cuxhaven in northern Germany. DW spoke to several of them, who complained of payment issues, health risks and lack of communication.
BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 05: Visitors from China walk past murals on the former Berlin Wall at the East Side Gallery on August 5, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. The East Side Gallery is a surviving portion of the Wall known for its murals and is one of the citys main tourist attractions. Germany will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, which was one of the many, sweeping events across central and eastern Europe as the Cold War came to an end, in November. The Berlin Wall, built by the communist authorities of the former East Germany, divided the city from 1961-1989. At least 138 people were killed while trying to flee from East Berlin into West Berlin. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Coronavirus: Travel boss urges EU to relax curbs on tourism 03.05.2020

China has lifted its coronavirus ban on selling holiday packages, meaning the Hannover-based TUI Group can resume business. The group wishes the EU would consider doing the same.
Strand Anfi del Mar, Playa de la Verga, Gran Canaria, Kanarische Inseln, Spanien, Europa iblmal03874600.jpg Beach Anfi Del Mar Playa de La Verga Gran Canaria Canary Islands Spain Europe iblmal03874600 JPG

German tourist gets court backing in case over holiday gone wrong 25.06.2019

The case involved a young boy who was injured after walking into a glass door on vacation in Gran Canaria. An attempt to seek damages has failed so far, but it was given a second chance by Germany's highest civil court.

TUI cruise ships: steps to sustainability 21.06.2019

Cruise ships and sustainability - the two rarely go hand in hand. But now one of Germany's operators, TUI, is trying to shake that image...and bring about something of a sea-change. Though critics say more has to be done.

An airbus A320 of the Thomas Cook company takes off on October 11, 2014 at the Lille-Lesquin airport, northern France. AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Easyjet, Thomas Cook and Ryanair — Brexit's effect on tourism's big names 20.05.2019

Profits have plunged at Ryanair and Easyjet, while 43% of troubled tour operator Thomas Cook's summer holidays remain unsold. The travel sector can only lick its wounds and wait out the Brexit uncertainty.
TOPSHOT - Students and pupils demonstrate as part of the Fridays for Future protest with banners, on January 25, 2019 in front of the Economy Ministry in Berlin where the members of the coal commission meet. - The so-called Kohlekommission (coal commission), a governmental commission for growth, structural change and employment is to announce a roadmap for exiting coal as part of efforts to make Germany carbon-neutral by 2050. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

EU youth want their say in European Parliament vote 08.05.2019

With EU elections on the horizon, what do the bloc's young people feel is most important? The TUI Foundation’s European Youth Study found that climate issues are key, and overall young people want more EU than less.
Flugzeug Palmen Sonnenuntergang Sonnenaufgang Abendstimmung (c) Colourbox

'We need better training for women in tourism' 22.06.2017

One in 10 jobs on the planet is linked to tourism, according to an industry body. Can tourism improve the living standards of women, or the environment? DW spoke to Jane Ashton, director of sustainability at TUI Group.
