Tsunami warning withdrawn after 7.6 magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake has been recorded in eastern Papua New Guinea according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of some 50 to 60 kilometers (30 to 40 miles) located 67 kilometers (42 miles) east of Kainantu, a sparsely populated area.

It occurred at 9:46 am local time (11:46 pm GMT on Saturday).

The US tsunami warning system had issued a warning which was later removed.

Papua New Guinea is located on thePacific's "Ring of Fire" — one of the most tectonically active areas in the world where about 90 percent of all earthquakes strike.

It experiences more than 100 earthquakes of magnitude five or greater each year.

In 2018, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake killed at least 125 people in the region.

More to follow...