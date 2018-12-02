 Tsunami warning after huge earthquake off New Caledonia | News | DW | 05.12.2018

News

Tsunami warning after huge earthquake off New Caledonia

An undersea earthquake measuring 7.6 magnitude has struck off the South Pacific island of New Caledonia.

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake was registered off the east coast of New Caledonia in the South Pacific on Wednesday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The undersea quake was a shallow 10 km (6 miles) deep and about 155 km east-southeast off New Caledonia's east coast.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that the earthquake could trigger dangerous tsunamis in the region.

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 1,000 km (600 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of Vanuatu and New Caledonia," the PTWC said.

Read more: Climate-induced sea-level rise to worsen tsunami impacts

Authorities in New Zealand also issued a tsunami warning after the quake hit.

New Caledonia is a group of islands in the Pacific Ocean, to the east of Australia. The territory has been a part of France since 1853. Last month, its residents voted to remain French in an independence referendum.

New Caledonia plants are heavy metal fans

More to come...

jcg/rt (Reuters, AFP)

