Tsunami warning after huge earthquake off New Caledonia

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake was registered off the east coast of New Caledonia in the South Pacific on Wednesday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The undersea quake was a shallow 10 km (6 miles) deep and about 155 km east-southeast off New Caledonia's east coast.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that the earthquake could trigger dangerous tsunamis in the region.

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 1,000 km (600 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of Vanuatu and New Caledonia," the PTWC said.

Authorities in New Zealand also issued a tsunami warning after the quake hit.

New Caledonia is a group of islands in the Pacific Ocean, to the east of Australia. The territory has been a part of France since 1853. Last month, its residents voted to remain French in an independence referendum.

