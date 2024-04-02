Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case

Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud caseApril 2, 2024
Former President Donald Trump posted a $175 million (€163 million) bond in his New York civil fraud case on Monday, staving off the possible seizure of his assets while the case is on appeal.
The judgment reflects the $355 million — plus interest and growing daily — that state Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay after a monthslong trial.
Last week a New York appeals court gave the former president 10 days to stump up the money after a panel of judges agreed last month to the $454 bond payment he was originally required to pay.
The bond prevents New York Attorney General Letitia James from pursuing Trump's properties, including Trump Tower, his
370-acre resort and golf course in Westchester and his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
This is a breaking news story. More to come...
kb/rm (Reuters, AP, AFP)