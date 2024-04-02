  1. Skip to content
Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case

April 2, 2024

Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case, halting collection of the more than $454 million he owes in the case.

Donald Trump
Trump is appealing the case against him over deceitful business practices Image: Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo/picture alliance

Former President Donald Trump posted a $175 million (163 million) bond in his New York civil fraud case on Monday, staving off the possible seizure of his assets while the case is on appeal.

The judgment reflects the $355 million — plus interest and growing daily — that state Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay after a monthslong trial.

Last week a New York appeals court gave the former president 10 days to stump up the money after a panel of judges agreed last month to the $454 bond payment he was originally required to pay.

The bond prevents New York Attorney General Letitia James from pursuing Trump's properties, including Trump Tower, his
370-acre resort and golf course in Westchester and his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...

kb/rm (Reuters, AP, AFP)