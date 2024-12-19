Trump calls on US congress to avert shutdown with new bill

PoliticsUnited States of America
Trump calls on US congress to avert shutdown with new billDecember 19, 2024
US president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday called on congress to avert a shutdown, saying there had been "success" in crafting a new plan to fund the government and lift the debt ceiling.
Trump and billionaire ally Elon Musk had publicly rejected the previous bipartisan proposal, which had Republicans in congress ready for a holiday-season government shutdown.
This is a developing story, more details to come...
jcg/jsi (Reuters, AP, AFP)