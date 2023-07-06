  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Far-right populism in Europe
Heat and drought
PoliticsUnited States of America

Trump aide pleads not guilty to classified documents charges

42 minutes ago

Walt Nauta, who was Donald Trump's valet at the White House, pleaded not guilty to six counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, false statements, and withholding and concealing documents.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TXDq
Walt Nauta (left) with his defense attorney Sasha Dadan
Walt Nauta (left) is accused of conspiring with Donald Trump to conceal records that the former president had taken with him from the White House after his term endedImage: Rebecca Blackwell/AP/picture alliance

Donald Trump's aide Walt Nauta appeared briefly before a court in Miami on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges that he helped the former US president conceal top-secret documents Trump took when he left the White House in 2021.

Nauta was charged alongside Trump on June 13 in an indictment alleging the mishandling of classified documents but was not arraigned for lack of a lawyer licensed to practice in Florida.

Attorney Stanley Woodward entered the plea on Nauta's behalf at an arraignment lasting a few minutes. Nauta's new Florida-based lawyer, Sasha Dadan, was also present.

Nauta smiled at reporters but said nothing on his arrival at the court. After the hearing, he went into a conference room without speaking to the press.

What is Nauta accused of?

The indictment filed by special counsel Jack Smith and his team of prosecutors accuses Nauta of conspiring with Trump to conceal records that the former president had taken with him from the White House after his term ended in January 2021.

Nauta faces six counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, false statements, and withholding and concealing documents. Prosecutors allege Nauta hid boxes of documents from Trump's lawyers who were searching for classified material sought by the US Justice Department.

Prosecutors said that action resulted in a false claim to the Justice Department that a "diligent search" for classified documents had been done and that all documents responsive to a subpoena had been returned.

Nauta is a Navy veteran from Guam who was Trump's valet at the White House before joining him as a personal aide at former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Miami. He is regularly seen by Trump's side.

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

What does Trump indictment say?

Trump, front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal counts for allegedly retaining national security documents without authorization and obstructing justice.

The indictment includes violations of the Espionage Act, which criminalizes unauthorized possession of defense information, and conspiracy to obstruct justice, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The indictment alleges Trump intentionally retained hundreds of classified documents that he took with him from the White House to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the presidency in January 2021.

In addition to the documents case, Trump has been charged in New York with allegedly falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign. He also pleaded not guilty in that case.

Trump denies wrongdoing and says the investigations are part of a political plot against him.

dh/jcg (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Donald Trump indictment unsealed

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People watch as emergency service workers continue to search for victims
Live

Ukraine updates: Explosions rock western city of Lviv

Conflicts40 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two Sudanese women who have fled to South Sudan sit on buckets in front of a tent

Sudan: Sexual violence against women spikes

Sudan: Sexual violence against women spikes

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Tanks containing water from the disabled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen at the power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Nature and Environment7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The Brandenburg Gate lit up at night in rainbow colors.

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

Travel9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An Ariane 5 rocket taking off in Kourou

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

Technology8 hours ago02:17 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on a street.

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Business4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russian disinformation in Spanish

Russian disinformation in Spanish

Media11 hours ago03:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage