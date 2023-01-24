Trial of Mexico's top cop accused of helping El Chapo begins

Genaro García Luna, who was once the top security official in Mexico, has been accused of protecting drug smuggling operations and taking bribes worth millions from Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

The trial of Mexico's former security chief, Genaro García Luna, who is facing charges of bribery and colluding with drug traffickers, began in the United States on Monday.

Garcia Luna, 54, is accused of accepting bribes worth millions from ex-drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo” Guzman.

Garcia Luna was arrested in 2019 in the Texas city of Dallas.

What do we know about Genaro Garcia Luna?

During his first day of trial in New York, prosecutors accused Garcia Luna of protecting a drug mafia's operations while they smuggled tons of cocaine into the United States. He moved to Miami after leaving his office.

Assistant US Attorney Philip Pilmar told the jury, "The person who is supposed to be in charge of fighting the Sinaloa cartel was actually its most valued asset."

Pilnar added, "With his help, the cartel made millions."

The defense cited a lack of evidence against Garcia Luna in opening remarks.

His attorney said there was, "'No money, no photos, no video, no texts, no emails, no recordings, no documents no credible, believable evidence that Genaro Garcia Luna helped the cartel.''

The jurors heard from officer-turned-cartel insider Sergio Villarreal Barragan, who said that Garcia Luna was viewed as ''the best investment they had.''

What lies ahead for Genaro Garcia Luna

Garcia Luna has been in custody in a federal lockup without bail since his arrest in 2019.

The former top cop has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could face decades in prison.

Garcia Luna's trial is underway at the same courthouse where Guzman was convicted of drug smuggling internationally.

Just like during Guzman's trial, jurors' identities have been kept secret.

mf/ar (AP/dpa)