A tourist destination is a country, city, town, or other area that is particularly attractive to tourists.
Culture, service, mobility and safety - these are the criteria that travelers particularly rate. France, according to the UNWTO (World Tourism Organization) is the most popular tourist destination country in the world and Europe by far the most popular travel destination continent (2015). Many countries that until recently were regarded as undiscovered are becoming more popular as travel destinations - a typical example being the tourism boom in Myanmar. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "tourist destination".
The Czech capital, Prague, is a popular tourist destination and many visitors notice a preponderance of stalls in the Old Town selling something called 'Old Bohemian Trdelnik' — a hollow, doughy pastry placed on a wooden spit and roasted over hot coals. It's cheap, sugary and filling, but as Rob Cameron reports — while it might be old, it's certainly not Bohemian.
Popular tourist destination Palma on the island of Mallorca has just become the first Spanish city to ban short-term rental of apartments through Airbnb. DW's Spain correspondent Guy Hedgecoe speaks with Keith Walker who starts by asking him why Airbnb has been banned.
Cape Town in South Africa is booming these days. The city which has become a prime tourist destination and business hub in the past decade is changing, growing and expanding — construction sites seem to pop up everywhere. But there is a downside to this massive construction boom: it's forcing more and more people with limited means out of the city center.