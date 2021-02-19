Visit the new DW website

Tourist destination

A tourist destination is a country, city, town, or other area that is particularly attractive to tourists.

Culture, service, mobility and safety - these are the criteria that travelers particularly rate. France, according to the UNWTO (World Tourism Organization) is the most popular tourist destination country in the world and Europe by far the most popular travel destination continent (2015). Many countries that until recently were regarded as undiscovered are becoming more popular as travel destinations - a typical example being the tourism boom in Myanmar. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "tourist destination".

18.02.2021 Myanmar | Proteste gegen Militärputsch auf dem Inle-See The determination of people demonstrating people every day is being slowly subdued by the relative passiveness of the west. The protesters demand more decisive actions against the regime. www.robert-bociaga.com

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy 19.02.2021

The ethnic Intha people in Myanmar's Shan state staged a unique protest against the military junta, holding megaphones and placards on boats in Inle Lake, a popular tourist destination in the country.
Deserted beaches Description: A relatively empty beach in North Goa as tourists avoid travel due to COVID-19. India's coastal state of Goa has suffered a massive hit to its tourism-dependent economy because the coronavirus pandemic. Date: December 29, 2020 Taken by: Seerat Chabba, DW Location: Goa, India

Goa economy bears the brunt of India's coronavirus lockdown 04.01.2021

Goa, a western coastal state and major tourist destination, is welcoming visitors after months under a COVID-19 lockdown. But the comeback has been slow, and often painful.

A plane is seen parked on a tarmac during a sandstorm blown over from North Africa known as calima at Las Palmas Airport, Canary Islands, Gran Canaria, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Canary Islands suspend flights and carnival as Saharan sand storm rages 22.02.2020

Most flights in and out of the popular tourist destination have been suspended as red sand blanketed the Spanish archipelago. Heavy winds are expected to continue until Monday as a wildfire rages.

Neuseeland Vulkanausbruch Whakaari, White Island. Quelle: Michael Schade/Twitter@sch

New Zealand volcano eruption — in pictures 09.12.2019

A volcano on New Zealand's White Island erupted on Monday sending a large plume of smoke into the sky over the popular tourist destination.
05.11.2019, Berlin: Passanten laufen am Checkpoint Charlie, dem ehemaligen Grenzübergang zwischen West- und Ostberlin, vorbei. Die als Soldaten verkleidete Schausteller dürfen nach Beschwerden beim Bezirksamt nicht mehr vor dem Checkpoint Charlie stehen. Foto: Fabian Sommer/dpa/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

Berlin's Checkpoint Charlie to get a facelift 04.12.2019

The heart of a once divided city is now a bewildering tourist destination that welcomes thousands every day. Berlin's government plans to build a public square, a Cold War Museum and more housing.

Tenerife | Europe, Espagne, Canaries, Ténérife. Santa Cruz de Tenerife 06/03/2018 Foto: Leyla Vidal//dpa |

Entire Tenerife island hit by blackout 30.09.2019

Almost 1 million people were left without power in the major tourist destination. The island was already hit earlier this month by the collapse of British travel firm Thomas Cook.
Lebkuchenherzen und feiernde Menschen in Lederhosen und Dirndl auf der Theresienwiese in München | Verwendung weltweit

Travel tips for Bavaria 25.09.2019

Centuries-old customs and costumes, the stunning scenery of the Alps and cultural gems such as Neuschwanstein Castle make Bavaria the most popular tourist destination in Germany.
11.07.2019, Griechenland, Nea Plagia: Ein Auto ist nach einem Sturm unter einem eingestürzten Pultdach in der Region Chalkidiki in Nordgriechenland zu sehen. Ein heftiges Unwetter im Norden Griechenlands hat in der Nacht zum Donnerstag mindestens sechs Menschen das Leben gekostet. Foto: -/Thestival.gr/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Greece: Floods follow fatal storms 11.07.2019

Fierce storms have struck the beloved tourist destination of Halkidiki in Greece. In just 10 minutes, high winds were able to leave behind massive devastation.
Czech Republic, Prague - Town Hall and Tyn Church at The Old Town Square | Verwendung weltweit

Inside Europe: The tale behind the Trdelnik 21.06.2019

The Czech capital, Prague, is a popular tourist destination and many visitors notice a preponderance of stalls in the Old Town selling something called 'Old Bohemian Trdelnik' — a hollow, doughy pastry placed on a wooden spit and roasted over hot coals. It's cheap, sugary and filling, but as Rob Cameron reports — while it might be old, it's certainly not Bohemian.

Traditioneller Fischfang: Pirogen der Kleinfischerei (c) DW/Matthias von Wedelstädt

From Dakar to Casamance - a journey through Senegal 23.10.2018

The West African country is hardly known as a tourist destination. In addition to the capital, Dakar, attractions include kilometers of sandy beaches and huge mangrove forests. Time for a visit.
Damaged cars are seen after a storm on the island of Mallorca, Spain October 10, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. Joan Camacho via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT

Mallorca: Deadly storm ravages Spain's popular tourist destination 10.10.2018

Torrential rains have triggered flash floods, leaving at least a dozen people dead, including foreign tourists. Spain has deployed military units to help rescue workers search for survivors.
Juli 2016 Als Luftaufnahme des Ortes mit DailyDrone - Logo

#DailyDrone: Kochel am See 26.07.2018

Our drone will fly you over Kochel am See, a village and tourist destination in Upper Bavaria.
Typische Szene mit Sangria im Eimer und Strohhalmen am Strand von S¿Arenal in Palma de Mallorca.(Undatierte Aufnahme) | Verwendung weltweit

Inside Europe: Palma bans short-term apartment rentals 05.07.2018

Popular tourist destination Palma on the island of Mallorca has just become the first Spanish city to ban short-term rental of apartments through Airbnb. DW's Spain correspondent Guy Hedgecoe speaks with Keith Walker who starts by asking him why Airbnb has been banned.

29.04.2018, Bayern, Lenggries: Butterblumen stehen im Licht der Untergehenden Sonne auf einer Wiese am Sylvensteinspeicher. Foto: Lino Mirgeler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

A Bavarian country trip 15.06.2018

Bavaria is Germany's most popular tourist destination. In addition to highlights such as Neuschwanstein Castle, the Zugspitze Peak and Munich, visitors also value the diversity and charm of the rural regions.
Reclaim the City protest in Cape Town against forced evictions Ort: Kapstadt, Südafrika Datum: 16.03.2018

World in Progress: The dark side of Cape Town's construction boom 13.06.2018

Cape Town in South Africa is booming these days. The city which has become a prime tourist destination and business hub in the past decade is changing, growing and expanding — construction sites seem to pop up everywhere. But there is a downside to this massive construction boom: it's forcing more and more people with limited means out of the city center.
Zu Bildergalerie Instagram: beliebteste Sehenswürdigkeiten: Touristen stehen am 18.04.2016 in Moskau (Russland) vor der Basilius-Kathedrale und dem Kremle auf dem Roten Platz. Foto: Candy Welz/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Russia's most beautiful destinations 13.06.2018

The football World Cup will spotlight a tourist destination that has a lot to offer: golden domes, white nights, deep blue lakes, wide steppes. As you can see there is a lot to discover outside the football stadiums.
