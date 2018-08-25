Tour of Germany: "Cycling is not dead in Germany"

Matej Mohoric has won the Tour of Germany after finishing the last stage of the four-day race in second place behind local favorite Nils Politt.

Another German, Maximilian Schachmann, finished second in the overall rankings behind Mohoric.

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas finished 41th overall, but the fact that the Welshman took part in the competition did enough in boosting the Tour's profile.

The Tour takes place in Germany with cyclists competing in four stages that go through five German states. The 2009 race was scrapped after a series of high-profile doping cases and only returned this year. Both organizers and riders hailed the tournament a success.

"It's amazing, the number of spectators is great. Cycling is not dead in Germany,” Schachmann said after the last stage.

Organizers ASO, who are also behind the Tour de France, say they intend to make the Tour of Germany a regular competition in the cycling calendar, and that this year's success would surely contribute to those intentions. Furthermore, there are reportedly plans to turn the competition into a nine-day event in the coming years.

Claude Rach, one of the tour's directors, was optimistic that the race's success could be built upon. "The atmosphere is right, the performances were right, even from the German riders, which gives us hope for the future,” Rach said.

ft/ (AFP)