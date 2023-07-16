  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
SportsFrance

Tour de France: Spectator's selfie causes new pileup

38 minutes ago

The Tour de France saw its second major crash in two days when a fan knocked a rider off balance, causing other contenders behind him to hit the ground.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TyE0
Cyclists on the ground after a major crash at the Tour de France
Riders came tumbling down some 130 km (80 miles) from the day's finish lineImage: Benoit Tessier/REUTERS

A spectator caused a major crash at the Tour de France on Sunday when their arm moved into the path of a cyclist.

Live footage of the incident appeared to show the spectator extending their arm to take a selfie.

Their arm clipped American rider Sepp Kuss, causing him to fall sideways and creating a domino effect behind him.

Around half of some 200 riders in the race were either involved in the pile-up or delayed by it.

The selfie incident happened during stage 15 of the Tour de France, around 130 km (80 miles) from the day's finish line.

Tour de France marred by pileups

Kuss, who was knocked off balance by the spectator, is a teammate of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

Other cyclists from Team Jumbo–Visma — Nathan van Hooydonck and Dylan van Baarle — were also caught up in the crash.

"Please be always aware when watching cycling at the side of the road," the team tweeted.

All of the riders involved in the accident were able to resume the race.

A cyclist on the ground after a crash at the Tour de France
All of the riders involved in the pileup were able to continue the raceImage: Benoit Tessier/REUTERS

The incident came a day after another major pileup on Saturday that saw dozens of riders hit the ground.

Saturday's crash forced caused three riders to drop out in the aftermath, with four others abandoning the race later on Saturday.

In 2021, a French woman was fined €1,200 ($1,350) after she held a large sign in the way of the cyclists, causing a massive pileup that forced several riders to pull out of the race.

Last month, Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died after he plunged into a ravine during the Tour de Suisse.

zc/dj (AFP, Retuers)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

John Degenkolb at the 2023 Tour of Belgium

Degenkolb ahead of Tour de France: 'Danger is always there'

Degenkolb ahead of Tour de France: 'Danger is always there'

After the death of Gino Mäder, the cycling world is discussing riders safety ahead of the Tour de France start in Bilbao. Speaking to DW, veteran cyclist John Degenkolb believes athletes must take responsibility.
SportsJune 30, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) shake hands during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, in June 2022.

Turkey and the Gulf states: A complicated relationship

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A 2-month-old orphaned baby elephant is given a dust-bath in the red earth after being fed milk from a bottle by a keeper

Help for elephants in distress

Help for elephants in distress

Nature and Environment6 hours ago11 images
More from Africa

Asia

A group of men in white robes sitting on the floor

India's Bishnoi 'tree huggers' renew conservation fight

India's Bishnoi 'tree huggers' renew conservation fight

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pictured at the annual summer press in Berlin on July 14, 2023.

Halftime review for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Halftime review for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Politics5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man watches fishing boats in the harbor of Essaouira as a seagull flies by

Morocco-EU fisheries deal set to expire

Morocco-EU fisheries deal set to expire

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

A thermometer in Death Valley shows a temperature of 54 degrees Celsius

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

Climate5 hours ago02:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle ranchers

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle ranchers

Trade2 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage