Tour de France: Magnus Cort Nielsen secures first Tour win

Astana rider Magnus Cort Nielsen sprinted away from two other challengers to win Stage 15 of the Tour de France on Sunday.

The Dane claimed his first career win at the Tour after staying ahead of Ion Izagirre and Bauke Mollema in a sprint over the final 200 meters of the hilly 181.5-kilometer leg that finished with a long descent to Carcassonne.

Geraint Thomas in the yellow jersey, second-placed Chris Froome, and the rest of the overall contenders were in a pack more than 10 minutes behind.

The race will have a rest day on Monday, before four days in the Pyrenees. This will be followed by the individual time trial on the penultimate day of the race.

The racing returns on Tuesday with Stage 16, a 218-kilometer mountain trek from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon.

