 Tour de France: Magnus Cort Nielsen secures first Tour win | More sports | DW | 22.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

More sports

Tour de France: Magnus Cort Nielsen secures first Tour win

Danish race debutant Magnus Cort Nielsen handed Astana their second consecutive victory. Welshman Geraint Thomas, of Sky, maintained his 1 minute 39 second race lead over teammate and compatriot Chris Froome.

Tour de France 15. Etappe Sieger Cort Nielsen (Reuters/S. Mahe)

Astana rider Magnus Cort Nielsen sprinted away from two other challengers to win Stage 15 of the Tour de France on Sunday.

The Dane claimed his first career win at the Tour after staying ahead of Ion Izagirre and Bauke Mollema in a sprint over the final 200 meters of the hilly 181.5-kilometer leg that finished with a long descent to Carcassonne.

Read more: Omar Fraile wins Stage 14

Geraint Thomas in the yellow jersey, second-placed Chris Froome, and the rest of the overall contenders were in a pack more than 10 minutes behind.

The race will have a rest day on Monday, before four days in the Pyrenees. This will be followed by the individual time trial on the penultimate day of the race.

The racing returns on Tuesday with Stage 16, a 218-kilometer mountain trek from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon.

mds/mp (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

Omar Fraile claims first ever Tour de France stage win

Spanish rider Omar Fraile claimed the lead with a late burst at the 14th stage of this year's Tour, a new highlight in the youngster's career. The overall leaders finished well adrift, but all together. (21.07.2018)  

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 