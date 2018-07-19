 Omar Fraile claims first ever Tour de France stage win | More sports | DW | 21.07.2018

More sports

Omar Fraile claims first ever Tour de France stage win

Spanish rider Omar Fraile claimed the lead with a late burst at the 14th stage of this year's Tour, a new highlight in the youngster's career. The overall leaders finished well adrift, but all together.

Tour de France Omar Fraile (Reuters/B. Tessier)

Astana rider Omar Fraile hauled in breakaway rider Jasper Stuyven of Belgium late in the stage on Saturday, claiming the lead near the summit of the Cote de Croix Neuve, a three-kilometer ascent at a punishing average gradient of 10.2 percent. 

Fraile was part of the small pack of climbers chasing down Stuyven in the latter stages, including current "King of the Mountains" leader Julian Alaphilippe. The polka-dot jersey holder, who maintains that honor, was actually the fastest climbing Cote de Croix Neuve, but he made his charge slightly later than Fraile and couldn't catch the Spaniard before the finish. 

Alaphilippe crossed the line second, just in front of Stuyven. 

Green jersey holder Peter Sagan also kept pace with the leading bunch. Sagan rolled in fourth, extending his already-enormous lead among the depleted field of sprint specialists. The Slovakian now has more than double the points of his closest challenger, Alexander Kristoff. 

Thomas retains yellow jersey

The peloton fell almost 20 minutes behind the day's leaders on the tough stage, with all those hoping for overall victory choosing safety in numbers. Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome crossed the line together, maintaining first and second positions, with Froome 99 seconds adrift of his Welsh teammate overall. Tom Dumoulin is next in line, 11 seconds further back, while fourth-placed Primoz Roglic clawed a few seconds back on the front three with a late sprint.

Saturday's 188-kilometer stage ran from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Mende, while Sunday's ride from Millau to Carcassone is another mountainous ride tailor-made for the specialist climbers like Alaphilippe and Saturday's stage-winner Fraile.

Read more:  Peter Sagan shines on Tour de France stage 13

Tour de France: Overall leader Geraint Thomas wins 12th stage

msh/jh  (AFP, Reuters)

Peter Sagan shines on Tour de France stage 13

Slovakian Peter Sagan showcased his sprint skills to lay claim to the 13th stage of the Tour de France and to stretch his almost-insurmountable lead in the race for the green jersey awarded to the top sprinter. (20.07.2018)  

Tour de France: Overall leader Geraint Thomas wins 12th stage

Geraint Thomas prevailed in the Alps for the second straight day, streaking past the field in the final kilometer. Chris Froome finished second; he remains more than a minute and a half behind his colleague at Team Sky. (19.07.2018)  

Tour de France 2018 | Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan shines on Tour de France stage 13 20.07.2018

Slovakian Peter Sagan showcased his sprint skills to lay claim to the 13th stage of the Tour de France and to stretch his almost-insurmountable lead in the race for the green jersey awarded to the top sprinter.

Tour de France | Julian Alaphilippe

Julian Alaphilippe claims Tour de France stage 10 17.07.2018

It was a first home win at this year's Tour as the French rider impressed in the climbs between Annecy and Le Grand Bornand. Yellow jersey-wearer Greg Van Avermaet retained his overall lead, going with the breakaway.

Tour de France - Geraint Thomas

Tour de France: Overall leader Geraint Thomas wins 12th stage 19.07.2018

Geraint Thomas prevailed in the Alps for the second straight day, streaking past the field in the final kilometer. Chris Froome finished second; he remains more than a minute and a half behind his colleague at Team Sky.

