 Peter Sagan shines on Tour de France stage 13 | More sports | DW | 20.07.2018

More sports

Peter Sagan shines on Tour de France stage 13

Slovakian Peter Sagan showcased his sprint skills to lay claim to the 13th stage of the Tour de France and to stretch his almost-insurmountable lead in the race for the green jersey awarded to the top sprinter.

Tour de France 2018 | Peter Sagan (picture-alliance/dpa/BELGA/Y. Jansens)

Bora team rider Peter Sagan powered to victory on the charge back down the Alps from Bourg d'Oisans to Valence on Friday.

"It was very beautiful to win today after three days in the Alps," Sagan said. "I was on the wheel of [Alexander] Kristoff, then I made my move. It's amazing. The team did an amazing job today." Kristoff finsihed the stage in second. 

Not only did Sagan claim outright stage victory, he's also one of the very few veritable sprint specialists to survive three grueling stages in the Alps without falling so far behind that he's eliminated from the race. Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel, Andre Greipel and Dylan Groenewegen have all dropped out of the Tour in the last few days, making Sagan's virtually unassailable lead in the sprinters' green jersey scoreboard look even more secure. 

Sagan has 398 points in the sprint stakes; his nearest challenger Kristoff has 170. Victory this year would be Sagan's sixth Tour de France sprinter's crown.

Tour de France 2018 | Peter Sagan (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Stockman)

Sagan's dominating this year's hunt for the green jersey

Thomas in yellow, Team Sky in control

In the race for the overall leader's yellow jersey, the major players held station on Friday. Geraint Thomas remains in the overall lead, with a 99-second advantage over his Team Sky teammate Chris Froome. 

Despite Froome's status as team leader, Thomas said after the stage: "I hope to keep the jersey as long as possible. But it's a three-week race, and the Pyrenees are going to be even tougher." 

Saturday's 14th stage is a tricky and technical 188-kilometer (117-mile) ride from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Mende.

msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

 

Tour de France 2018 | Geraint Thomas

Geraint Thomas takes Tour de France Stage 11, plus yellow jersey 18.07.2018

British rider Geraint Thomas won the Tour's first summit finish and also assumed overall leadership of the race. Team Sky asserted its dominance over the field in the Alps, with star rider Chris Froome coming in third.

Tour de France - Geraint Thomas

Tour de France: Overall leader Geraint Thomas wins 12th stage 19.07.2018

Geraint Thomas prevailed in the Alps for the second straight day, streaking past the field in the final kilometer. Chris Froome finished second; he remains more than a minute and a half behind his colleague at Team Sky.

Tour de France | Julian Alaphilippe

Julian Alaphilippe claims Tour de France stage 10 17.07.2018

It was a first home win at this year's Tour as the French rider impressed in the climbs between Annecy and Le Grand Bornand. Yellow jersey-wearer Greg Van Avermaet retained his overall lead, going with the breakaway.

