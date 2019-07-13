 Tour de France: Home riders Alaphilippe and Pinot on a roll | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.07.2019

Sports

Tour de France: Home riders Alaphilippe and Pinot on a roll

French riders are thriving in the picturesque Pyrenees mountains. Thibaut Pinot has dragged himself back into contention after a major setback, while overall leader Julian Alaphilippe powers on.

Thibaut Pinot celebrates as he wins on the finish line of the fourteenth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Tarbes and Tourmalet Bareges, in Tourmalet Bareges on July 20, 2019. (Getty Images/AFP/A.-C. Poujoulat)

Two potentially tricky days on the Tour de France could scarcely have gone better for home favorites Julian Alaphilippe and Saturday's stage-winner Thibaut Pinot. 

Pinot's hopes of overall victory appeared to be in tatters earlier in the week as he fell victim of severe crosswinds in Albi, losing almost 2 minutes to the leaders. He steadied the ship with a solid time trial in Pau on Friday, before raising the bar on the legendary Col du Tourmalet climb to conclude Stage 14 on Saturday.

Pinot has recovered to sixth in the overall classifications, 192 seconds off the overall lead. Without his troubles on Stage 11, he'd be second overall.

"There's a huge spirit of revenge," he told French broadcaster RMC Sport after the stage win, still smarting at his setback earlier in the week. "I've got the red mist, I will continue to fight. The Tour is not over. I'll savor this victory."

Pinot also described winning on such a renowned climb as "one of my best wins." 

"They're all good on the Tour de France, but when you're a climber and you win on the Alpe de Huez or the Col du Tourmalet, those are the ones that stay with you for life." 

Watch video 12:35

Reporter - A Woman’s Tour de France?

Alaphilippe powers on 

Yellow-jersey holder Alaphilippe is another solid climber. He demonstrated this in style by rolling in second on the day, just a few seconds behind Pinot, who made his bid for freedom with around 200 meters remaining.

Julian Alaphilippe on Stage 14 of the Tour, July 20, 2019.(Reuters/C. Hartmann)

Time trials, mountains, flat runs — Alaphilippe has been gobbling up the lot and asking for more

The uninterrupted leader for 10 straight stages, Alaphilippe refuses to miss a beat, most impressively during Friday's time trial in Pau, where he posted the fastest time of the entire field.

Overachieving on two consecutive days has allowed Alaphilippe to stretch his lead over Team Ineos' 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas by 50 seconds, almost doubling his overall advantage against second place. Even against the might of the outfit formerly known as Team Sky, Alaphilippe is fostering genuine French hopes of a first homegrown Tour de France winner since Bernard Hinault in 1985.

Read more —  Luke Rowe: 'If people call it domination, I take that as a compliment'

Buchmann stakes his claim in leading bunch

Team Bora-Hansgrohe's German leader Emanuel Buchmann bounced back on Saturday after dropping almost a minute to Alaphilippe's impressive time trial showing in Pau. 

Stage 14's late leading bunch all together: Groupama-FDJ rider Thibaut Pinot of France, BORA-Hansgrohe rider Emanuel Buchmann of Germany, Team Jumbo-Visma rider Steven Kruijswijk of the Netherlands, Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal of Colombia and Movistar Team rider Mikel Landa of Spain in action on the Tourmalet. (Reuters/G. Fuentes)

Buchmann (left in photo) briefly looked ready to launch an assault on the finish line

Scaling the Tourmalet pass in fourth overall, just eight seconds behind Pinot, keeps him in a group of just six riders within 200 seconds of the leader. Briefly, he appeared set to attempt a late breakaway of his own, before aborting.

"We weren't riding that fast, and then I attacked. But the others were right behind and so I immediately broke it off," Buchmann told Germany's ARD television after the stage. "I felt really super today, had good legs all stage, and I'm optimistic for the coming days." 

Buchmann's showing was all the more impressive given the absence of his most important wingman, Maximilian Schachmann, who suffered a bad fall on Friday and had to pull out of the Tour.

Maximilian Schachmann after the fall that ended his Tour de France, July 19, 2019.(picture-alliance/dpa/Augenklick/Roth)

The Bora-Hansgrohe team needed a pick-me-up after Schachmann's fall on Friday

Several other front runners endured difficult days amid the breathtaking scenery. Ireland's Daniel Martin, Colombia's Nairo Quintana, Britain's Adam Yates and France's Romain Bardet all fell adrift during the first of four climbs on a short but highly demanding 117.5-kilometer (73-mile) Saturday stage. 

A longer ride in the mountains, from Limoux to Foix Prat D'Albis, awaits the field on Sunday.

Read more —  'Aerosprinter' Caleb Ewan opens Tour de France account

Luke Rowe: 'If people call it domination, I take that as a compliment'

He's helped his teammates to Tour de France glory in each of the last four years. Welshman Luke Rowe is one of the unsung heroes of the Tour. Speaking to DW, he discusses the dominance of Team Ineos, and its fragility. (16.07.2019)  

Tour de France: Frenchman Alaphilippe to wear yellow jersey on Bastille Day

Belgian breakaway specialist Thomas De Gendt has won the eighth stage of the Tour de France. More importantly for French cycling fans: French rider Julian Alaphilippe is set to wear the yellow jersey on Bastille Day. (13.07.2019)  

'Aerosprinter' Caleb Ewan opens Tour de France account

Australia's sprint specialist Caleb Ewan has put early disappointments to one side to claim his first stage on the Tour de France. Mark Cavendish may be absent this year, but his aerodynamic sprint style's still on show. (17.07.2019)  

Reporter - A Woman’s Tour de France?  

Tour de France 8. Etappe Julian Alaphilippe

Tour de France: Frenchman Alaphilippe to wear yellow jersey on Bastille Day 13.07.2019

Belgian breakaway specialist Thomas De Gendt has won the eighth stage of the Tour de France. More importantly for French cycling fans: French rider Julian Alaphilippe is set to wear the yellow jersey on Bastille Day.

Tour de France 2016 Emanuel Buchmann

Germany's Tour de France hope Emanuel Buchmann: 'I'm not a born captain' 05.07.2019

He speaks softly and isn't one to seek the limelight. But after strong performances for Bora-Hansgrohe, Emanuel Buchmann is set to captain the team for the Tour de France – and push for a top-10 finish.

Tour de France 2019 | 06. Etappe | Giulio Ciccone, Italien

A new man in yellow: Giulio Ciccone 11.07.2019

The Tour de France has a new leader after Italian rider Giulio Ciccone claimed the yellow jersey on an iconic mountain stage. The Tour rookie moved clear of Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe by just a few seconds on Thursday.

