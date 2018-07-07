Tour de France: Fernando Gaviria sprints to second stage win

It's his first ever Tour de France but 23-year-old Fernando Gaviria is fast making a name for himself in his debut tournament, winning two of the four stages so far.

The Colombian sped to victory on Stage 1, but was involved in the mass-crash during the second stage, curtailing ambitions of retaining the leader's yellow jersey.

In stage four, Gaviria, riding for Quick-Step, launched his first attack far from the finish line, but secured the win with a second, powerful burst of speed to beat veterans Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Germany's expert sprinter Andre Greipel.

Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet, of Belgian retained the yellow jersey, while defending champion Chris Froome finished in the main group.

Wednesday sees the Tour head for the hills, with an arduous 204.5-kilometer leg from Lorient to Quimper.

