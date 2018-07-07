 Tour de France: Fernando Gaviria sprints to second stage win | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 10.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Tour de France: Fernando Gaviria sprints to second stage win

In the fourth stage of the Tour de France, Colombia's Fernando Gaviria claimed his second victory, outsprinting his rivals after a 195-kilometer ride.

Tour de France 2018 | 4. Etappe (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Dejong)

It's his first ever Tour de France but 23-year-old Fernando Gaviria is fast making a name for himself in his debut tournament, winning two of the four stages so far.

The Colombian sped to victory on Stage 1, but was involved in the mass-crash during the second stage, curtailing ambitions of retaining the leader's yellow jersey.

In stage four, Gaviria, riding for Quick-Step, launched his first attack far from the finish line, but secured the win with a second, powerful burst of speed to beat veterans Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Germany's expert sprinter Andre Greipel.

Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet, of Belgian retained the yellow jersey, while defending champion Chris Froome finished in the main group.

Wednesday sees the Tour head for the hills, with an arduous 204.5-kilometer leg from Lorient to Quimper.

js/jh (AFP)

DW recommends

Tour de France: Fernando Gaviria takes first stage as Chris Froome crashes

Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria rode to victory in the first stage of the Tour de France. Defending champion Chris Froome, who was cleared of doping charges, lost 51 seconds after tumbling off the road. (07.07.2018)  

Tour de France: Sagan wins second stage, takes over yellow jersey

The Slovak has finished the 182.5km leg in just over four hours, and is now in the overall lead of the Tour. Germany’s Marcrel Kittel suffered a puncture, but is still fourth in the overall standings. (08.07.2018)  

Related content

Radsport Tour de France Fernando Gaviria gewinnt 1. Etappe

Tour de France: Fernando Gaviria takes first stage as Chris Froome crashes 07.07.2018

Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria rode to victory in the first stage of the Tour de France. Defending champion Chris Froome, who was cleared of doping charges, lost 51 seconds after tumbling off the road.

Ralph Denk, Besitzer Team Bora Hans Grohe

Ralph Denk: 'This Tour de France will be wide open' 06.07.2018

The 105th edition of the Tour de France gets underway on Saturday. Ralph Denk, head of the German cycling team Bora-Hansgrohe, spoke to DW about his expectations for the Tour and Chris Froome's doping acquittal.

Van Avermaet takes Tour de France lead 09.07.2018

Belgian rider Greg van Avermaet has claimed the race lead at the Tour de France after his BMC Racing team won Monday's team time trial. Van Avermaet takes over the lead from Peter Sagan.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 