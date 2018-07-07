Tour de France: Sagan wins second stage, takes over yellow jersey

Three-time World Champion Peter Sagan was the winner of the second stage of the Tour de France, finishing the flat 182.5km leg in four hours and six minutes.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider took the stage after a reduced sprint finish, beating Italian Sonny Colbrelli and France's Arnaud Demare, who finished second and third respectively. This was the Slovak's ninth Tour stage win.

"It's a good start, I'm really back,” said Sagan after the race. "It's a perfect day. I was a bit scared because Sonny was coming back strong.”

The World Champion has managed to avoid a high-speed crash involving previous yellow jersey wearer, Colombia's Fernando Gaviria, and a host of other riders.

Germany's Marcel Kittel, that previously won 14 Tour stages, could not make it back to the front of the peloton after suffering from a puncture just eight kilometers from the finish line.

The next stage will be a 35km-long team time trial, and will take place tomorrow in Cholet.

ftm/mds (Reuters, AFP, AP)