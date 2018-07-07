 Tour de France: Sagan wins second stage, takes over yellow jersey | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.07.2018

Sports

Tour de France: Sagan wins second stage, takes over yellow jersey

The Slovak has finished the 182.5km leg in just over four hours, and is now in the overall lead of the Tour. Germany’s Marcrel Kittel suffered a puncture, but is still fourth in the overall standings.

Tour de France 2018 | 2. Etappe | Etappensieger Peter Sagan, Gelbes Trikot (picture-alliance/dpa/Belga/D. Stockman)

Three-time World Champion Peter Sagan was the winner of the second stage of the Tour de France, finishing the flat 182.5km leg in four hours and six minutes.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider took the stage after a reduced sprint finish, beating Italian Sonny Colbrelli and France's Arnaud Demare, who finished second and third respectively. This was the Slovak's ninth Tour stage win.

"It's a good start, I'm really back,” said Sagan after the race. "It's a perfect day. I was a bit scared because Sonny was coming back strong.”

The World Champion has managed to avoid a high-speed crash involving previous yellow jersey wearer, Colombia's Fernando Gaviria, and a host of other riders.

Germany's Marcel Kittel, that previously won 14 Tour stages, could not make it back to the front of the peloton after suffering from a puncture just eight kilometers from the finish line.

The next stage will be a 35km-long team time trial, and will take place tomorrow in Cholet.

ftm/mds (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Ralph Denk, Besitzer Team Bora Hans Grohe

Ralph Denk: 'This Tour de France will be wide open' 06.07.2018

The 105th edition of the Tour de France gets underway on Saturday. Ralph Denk, head of the German cycling team Bora-Hansgrohe, spoke to DW about his expectations for the Tour and Chris Froome's doping acquittal.

Chris Froome out to win fifth Tour de France 06.07.2018

Defending champion Chris Froome is hoping to win a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title, but a cloud is hanging over his head. Despite a positive doping test last year, authorities have given him a green light to compete.

Radsport Tour de France Fernando Gaviria gewinnt 1. Etappe

Tour de France: Fernando Gaviria takes first stage as Chris Froome crashes 07.07.2018

Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria rode to victory in the first stage of the Tour de France. Defending champion Chris Froome, who was cleared of doping charges, lost 51 seconds after tumbling off the road.

