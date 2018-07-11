 Tour de France: Dylan Groenewegen sprints to stage 7 win | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Tour de France: Dylan Groenewegen sprints to stage 7 win

Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen won the seventh stage of this year's Tour de France - the second Tour stage win of his career. Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet retained the yellow jersey for another day.

Tour de France 2018 7. Etappe Groenewegen (Reuters/S. Mahe)

The peloton remained together for most of the 231km stage from Fougères, untill Groenewegen, Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan, plus Mark Cavendish and Arnaud Démare, made their way to the front with six kilometers remaining. 

The Team Lotto NL-Jumbo rider powered to victory in the final sprint, crossing the line first in Chartres ahead of Gaviria in second and world champion Sagan in third. 

"We'll definitely celebrate a bit tonight," said Groenewegen, "and maybe a bit more tomorrow!"

Belgian Team BMC Racing rider Van Avermaet won the intermediate sprint, picking up three bonus seconds to help defend the yellow jersey.

The best-placed German rider was John Degenkolb of Trek-Segafredo who finished sixth, while Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) finished eighth. 

Tomorrow's eighth stage takes the riders 181km to Amiens and also looks likely to end in a sprint finish - although the route does include two category four climbs. 

mf/mp (SID/dpa)

DW recommends

Tour de France: Peter Sagan takes fifth stage, Greg Van Avermaet retains overall lead

Peter Sagan has outsprinted the competition to take the fifth stage of the Tour de France, his second stage win this year. Greg Van Avermaet retained the yellow jersey after finishing the stage in seventh place. (11.07.2018)  

Related content

Tour de France – another good day for Peter Sagan 11.07.2018

Cycling's showpiece the Tour de France went into its fifth stage. The peloton headed up into the mountains for the first hilly stage but despite the climbs it was another good day for sprinter Peter Sagan.

Van Avermaet takes Tour de France lead 09.07.2018

Belgian rider Greg van Avermaet has claimed the race lead at the Tour de France after his BMC Racing team won Monday's team time trial. Van Avermaet takes over the lead from Peter Sagan.

Tour de France 2018 | 4. Etappe

Tour de France: Fernando Gaviria sprints to second stage win 10.07.2018

In the fourth stage of the Tour de France, Colombia's Fernando Gaviria claimed his second victory, outsprinting his rivals after a 195-kilometer ride.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 