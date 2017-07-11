Tour boat goes missing with 26 on board in Japan

Japanese rescuers said on Sunday that four people have been found after a tourist boat with 26 people on board went missing off the northern island of Hokkaido in rough seas.

It was not immediately clear if they were still alive.

Three were found by a police helicopter near the tip of the Shiretoko peninsula in the early hours of Sunday morning, the coast guard told the media.

The fourth person was found in the same area about 30 minutes later.

"They are being transported to seek medical attention," a spokesperson from the coast guard told news agency AFP .

"Other details are not yet clear."

Local media reported that fishing boats had returned to port because of bad weather

Coastal authorities said the "Kazu 1" had been traveling in cold and choppy waters off the western coast of the Shiretoko Peninsula in the Hokkaido prefecture.

A distress call was received in the early afternoon on Saturday, saying that the vessel's bow was taking on water and the ship was beginning to list to one side.

Following the call, all contact with the vessel had been lost, the coast guard said.

A search was then launched.

Japanese media cited local fishing operations as having reported that there were high waves and gusting winds in the area around midday.

Local reports said the daytime water temperature in the area was around two-three degrees Celsius.

