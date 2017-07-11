Tour boat goes missing with 26 on board in Japan, at least 10 dead

Japanese rescuers said on Sunday that ten people had died after they were found when a tourist boat with 26 people on board went missing off the northern island of Hokkaido in rough seas.

The ten people were found early Sunday near the tip of Shiretoko Peninsula. Rescuers found four people first and then later six more people were plucked from the frigid waters nearby.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida returned to Tokyo, cutting short his attendance at a two-day summit in Kumamoto, and instructed official "to do everything they can for the rescue."

Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito told reporters Sunday, "We will thoroughly investigate what caused this situation and what kind of safety oversight was involved to allow the tour in order to prevent another accident."

Local media reported that fishing boats had returned to port because of bad weather

Coastal authorities said the "Kazu 1" had been traveling in cold and choppy waters off the western coast of the Shiretoko Peninsula in the Hokkaido prefecture.

The search for the others and possible survivors continued Sunday.

High waves and near-freezing water

A distress call was received in the early afternoon on Saturday, saying that the vessel's bow was taking on water and the ship was beginning to list to one side.

Following the call, all contact with the vessel had been lost, the coast guard said.

A search was then launched invovling six patrol boats, several aircraft and divers who worked through the night.

Japanese media cited local fishing operations as having reported that there were high waves and gusting winds in the area around midday. Local reports said the daytime water temperature in the area was just a few degrees above the freezing point.

