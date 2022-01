Saved by the bell

Xu De-Yu marks the end of the ARP boot camp by ringing the bell. He is one of the "lucky" ones — he has passed the test. "Of course, we absolutely won't force anyone, everyone is here voluntarily," stresses instructor Chen Shou-lih, 26. "That's why we are so severe with them and also eliminate them strictly." His message to the men: "We won't just wave you through because you wanted to come."