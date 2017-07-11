Total solar eclipse thrills in Antarctica, surrounding regions

A total solar eclipse, the only one in 2021, is taking place on Saturday and will be visible from Antarctica and the surrounding regions.

The solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the face of the sun, partially or completely blocking it out from the Earth's perspective.

It occurs when the sun, moon, and Earth are in a direct line.

Where can I see the eclipse?

While the total eclipse can only be seen in Antarctica, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and Argentina, and other countries in the far south of the world, will be able to catch glimpses of it.

The partial solar eclipse will begin at 2 am EST (0700 GMT), reaching the greatest point of the total solar eclipse at 2:33 a.m. EST (0733 GMT).

The partial eclipse will finally end at 3:06 a.m. (0806 GMT), according to NASA.

Saturday's event is also being live-streamed by NASA.

"Weather permitting, NASA TV will air a view of the Dec. 4, 2021, total solar eclipse from Union Glacier, Antarctica," the US space agency said.

Total solar eclipses allow researchers to study how switching the Sun on and off affects space weather.

