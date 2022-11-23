  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Scottish and UK flags
Scotland's independence campaign has received a blowImage: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

Top UK court rules against Scotland independence vote

3 hours ago

The UK Supreme Court says Scotland cannot hold a second independence referendum without the UK Parliament's approval. The ruling deals a blow to Scottish nationalists but is unlikely to settle the long-running issue.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jvns

Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the say-so of the British Parliament, the UK Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.

"The Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence," Robert Reed, the president of the court, said.

The Supreme Court made the ruling on the grounds that such a referendum would be of critical importance not only to Scotland but the United Kingdom as a whole.

Reed said that the court was "not asked, and cannot be asked, to express a view on the political question of whether Scotland should become an independent country.''

The court's verdict represents a blow to the semi-autonomous Scottish government's wish to hold a referendum next October on whether the country should break away from the United Kingdom.  

The Conservative government in London has so far refused to approve such a vote, referring to a 2014 referendum in which Scottish voters rejected independence.

However, Wednesday's ruling is not likely to put an end to the Scottish independence drive, which has been since fueled by differences over the UK's exit from the European Union. A clear majority of people in Scotland voted to remain within the bloc in 2016.

UK obviously not a 'voluntary partnership': Sturgeon

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Twitter she was "disappointed" by the ruling but accepted it.  

"A law that doesn't allow Scotland to choose our own future without (UK Parliament) consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership," she wrote. 

Sturgeon has already promised that defeat at the Supreme Court would mean her Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) would make the next UK-wide election, scheduled for 2024, a "de facto" independence referendum.

Supporters of Scottish independence plan to rally outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh and at other sites later on Wednesday.

Surveys indicate that Scots are about evenly split on the issue and have also shown that most voters do not want another referendum in the near future. However, a majority of Scottish parliamentarians support independence.

Scots make up some 5.5 million of the overall 68 million population of the United Kingdom, which binds together England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The country has had its own parliament and government since 1999. It makes its own policies on public health, education and some other matters.

tj/sms (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman stands next to snow covered metal 'hedgehogs' on Kyiv's Maidan Square on November 19, 2022

Ukraine updates: 'Worst winter since WWII,' Kyiv mayor says

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of adults and children and a donkey cart

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Food Security22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indonesien | Erdbeben in West-Java | BG

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Catastrophe53 minutes ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

Burnt-out house with police and bystanders

Germany remembers racist murders of Mölln

Germany remembers racist murders of Mölln

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Column of tanks marked with the Z symbol stretches into the distance

EU MPs name Russia 'state which uses means of terrorism'

EU MPs name Russia 'state which uses means of terrorism'

Politics20 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | England v Iran

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

SportsNovember 21, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

Man, shouting, holds up a blue scarf with the name Lionel Messi

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Politics19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage