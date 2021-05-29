Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The US and its allies sat down with Russian envoys amid heightened tensions over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine. While no gaps were bridged, NATO said it was ready for more talks with Moscow.
UK authorities have backtracked on a case involving a Syrian asylum-seeker who was told he could be sent back to Syria.
US consumer prices rose last year at the highest rate in four decades. With inflation at 7% in 2021, US consumers have not seen prices soar so much since the early 1980s.
The British prime minister admitted he attended a garden party during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, but he brushed aside opposition demands to resign.
Germany's troop deployment to Iraq has been extended by nine months. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has called an official end to Germany's operations in Syria.
Omicron may infect 60% of the world's population by mid-March. That may mean global infections of 5 million per day.
The pandemic shutdowns are coming to an end across Africa. Now, people are seeking a way to live with the virus.
Germany has reported more than 80,000 daily cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic and has bought 5 million unused vaccine doses from Romania. DW has the latest.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for a thorough debate on compulsory coronavirus vaccinations. Legislation to widen a mandate for certain sectors out to the general public could be voted upon in March.
German leaders have vowed to keep schools open as long as possible. But how sensible is this decision, as coronavirus infection numbers rise to record levels again? DW correspondent Thomas Sparrow explains what's at stake.
A prominent lawyer and opposition lawmaker was shot dead by suspected separatist fighters in Cameroon's restive English-speaking North West region.
The United States has put sanctions on five individuals based in Russia and China with ties to North Korea's advanced weapons program.
A judge in the United States rejected an attempt by British Prince Andrew to dismiss a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against him.
A therapist in Texas has been accused of giving performance-enhancing drugs to athletes during last year's Summer Olympics. It's the first time US authorities issued charges under a new anti-doping law.
Israel charged four women and one man with spying for Iran. Israel said they were recruited over social media to take photos of facilities in Israel, including US embassies.
The European Commission is moving to curb the practice of selling passports to rich foreigners.
The highest number of asylum requests came from Syria, while over 17% of first-time applications were on behalf of children born in Germany under the age of one.
Police have arrested some of the creators of Bulli Bai, an app that shared images of prominent Muslim women.
Mali’s junta is urging citizens to protest against the recent financial and economic sanctions imposed by ECOWAS.
In the past, they wore olive-green uniforms and used military might to gain power. Today, they are "elected."
The Berlinale will feature reduced capacity, required vaccine certificates and no parties.
Helen Mirren's latest role as Israeli PM Golda Meir spotlights the debate about "Jewface" casting.
Kingsley Coman has become the latest younger player to extend his deal, as the champions plan ahead.
The term, which describes forcing migrants and refugees away from a border, has won Germany's infamous language prize.
Since the Taliban takeover, Afghans are suffering one of the worst famines in a long time.
Some young people are remaining child-free by choice — to protect the climate. They see it as a positive step.
Kirill Serebrennikov has been rehearsing in Hamburg since Monday — something no one expected.
Up into the 20th century, ethnological shows presented people as exotic objects, a cruel colonial practice.
