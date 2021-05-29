Visit the new DW website

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko (R) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (C)

NATO open to more Russia talks amid Ukraine tensions

The US and its allies sat down with Russian envoys amid heightened tensions over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine. While no gaps were bridged, NATO said it was ready for more talks with Moscow.  Go to article  

Migrants disembarking from a British border control vessel

UK backs down on Syrian asylum-seeker's case

UK authorities have backtracked on a case involving a Syrian asylum-seeker who was told he could be sent back to Syria.  

US: Inflation hits highest rate in four decades

Containers at the Port of Los Angeles

US consumer prices rose last year at the highest rate in four decades. With inflation at 7% in 2021, US consumers have not seen prices soar so much since the early 1980s.  

Boris Johnson takes 'full responsibility' for lockdown party

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement ahead of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons

The British prime minister admitted he attended a garden party during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, but he brushed aside opposition demands to resign.  

Germany extends Bundeswehr mission in Iraq

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht (left) talks a soldier during a visit to German armed forces deployed in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq

Germany's troop deployment to Iraq has been extended by nine months. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has called an official end to Germany's operations in Syria.  

CORONAVIRUS

Have we reached the peak of omicron infections?

People in Buenos Aires queuing to get tested for COVID-19

Omicron may infect 60% of the world's population by mid-March. That may mean global infections of 5 million per day.  

Elderly person wearing mask and hat being vaccinated outdoors in Kenya

Africa is facing an endemic coronavirus

The pandemic shutdowns are coming to an end across Africa. Now, people are seeking a way to live with the virus.  

COVID: Germany cases hit record levels

People queue in front of a coronavirus test and vaccination center in Berlin.

Germany has reported more than 80,000 daily cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic and has bought 5 million unused vaccine doses from Romania. DW has the latest.  

German president urges full debate on vaccine mandate

A vaccination vial and syringe along with a copy of the German constitution, vaccination certificate, and mask

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for a thorough debate on compulsory coronavirus vaccinations. Legislation to widen a mandate for certain sectors out to the general public could be voted upon in March.  

Omicron: Should schools remain open?

Deutschland | Coronavirus - Schulbeginn mit Tests in Niedersachsen

German leaders have vowed to keep schools open as long as possible. But how sensible is this decision, as coronavirus infection numbers rise to record levels again? DW correspondent Thomas Sparrow explains what's at stake.  

NEWS ROUNDUP

Cameroon: Opposition senator shot dead

A view of Bamenda, Cameroon from a green hill overlooking the city

A prominent lawyer and opposition lawmaker was shot dead by suspected separatist fighters in Cameroon's restive English-speaking North West region.  

German cops under fire for misuse of COVID app

A missile being fired into the air in what North Korea called a hypersonic missile test

The United States has put sanctions on five individuals based in Russia and China with ties to North Korea's advanced weapons program.  

Prince Andrew to face sexual abuse trial in US

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

A judge in the United States rejected an attempt by British Prince Andrew to dismiss a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against him.  

Tokyo Olympics: US charges therapist over doping

Boats prepare to remove Olympic rings in Tokyo

A therapist in Texas has been accused of giving performance-enhancing drugs to athletes during last year's Summer Olympics. It's the first time US authorities issued charges under a new anti-doping law.  

Israel charges four women with spying for Iran

The logo of Israel's domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet

Israel charged four women and one man with spying for Iran. Israel said they were recruited over social media to take photos of facilities in Israel, including US embassies.  

EU looks to suspend Vanuatu from visa-free travel

Vanuatu, Porta Vila

The European Commission is moving to curb the practice of selling passports to rich foreigners.  

Germany: 2021 asylum applications highest since 2017

Germany also saw more than 11,000 migrants enter the country via Belarus and Poland

The highest number of asylum requests came from Syria, while over 17% of first-time applications were on behalf of children born in Germany under the age of one.  

A CLOSER LOOK
Mumbai Chief of Police Hemant Nagrale speaks during a press conference following the arrests of several people for their alleged involvement in the Bulli Bai app

Muslim women 'auction' reveals online abuse

Police have arrested some of the creators of Bulli Bai, an app that shared images of prominent Muslim women.  

Mali military leader Assimi Goïta

'Rattled' Mali junta urges protests against sanctions

Mali’s junta is urging citizens to protest against the recent financial and economic sanctions imposed by ECOWAS.  

What to expect from the world's sixth mass extinction  

COVID protests in Germany: Orchestrated anger  

AFCON: Comoros 'Coelacanths' at AFCON for the first time  

Baba Wayil: A Kashmiri village where dowry is a thing of the past  

DW PERSPECTIVES

Karikatur von Vladdo I Ortega, sin rivales

Latin America's new generation of dictators

In the past, they wore olive-green uniforms and used military might to gain power. Today, they are "elected."  

What to expect from the world's sixth mass extinction

Coronavirus digest: Germany daily cases hit record levels

Coronavirus: Health experts not alarmed by new variant identified in France

German police under fire for misuse of COVID contact tracing app

Berlinale bear figures

Pared-down Berlin Film Festival to go ahead

The Berlinale will feature reduced capacity, required vaccine certificates and no parties.  

Film still Golda - Helen Mirren as Golda Meir

Complete ichthyosaur fossil found in the UK

Helen Mirren's latest role as Israeli PM Golda Meir spotlights the debate about "Jewface" casting.  

Kingsley Coman

Bayern's future forming as Coman extends

Kingsley Coman has become the latest younger player to extend his deal, as the champions plan ahead.  

A policeman patrols a section of the Greek-Turkish border

'Pushback' is Germany's 'non-word' of 2021

The term, which describes forcing migrants and refugees away from a border, has won Germany's infamous language prize.  

Rostam, 13, poses for a photograph on a snowy road in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, December 22, 2021

An Afghan family's daily struggle for survival

Since the Taliban takeover, Afghans are suffering one of the worst famines in a long time.  

Adorable baby running through a wheat field

More people go child-free for the climate

Some young people are remaining child-free by choice — to protect the climate. They see it as a positive step.  

Kirill Serebrennikov on his arrival in Hamburg, wearing a baseball cap and glasses.

Star director Serebrennikov surprises Germany

Kirill Serebrennikov has been rehearsing in Hamburg since Monday — something no one expected.  

Tervuren Temporary exhibition Human Zoo, photo of a crowd of black people sitting and standing

Colonialists presented people in 'human zoos'

Up into the 20th century, ethnological shows presented people as exotic objects, a cruel colonial practice.  

