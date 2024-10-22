Sports stars weigh in on 2024 US election

Sports and politics continue to collide ahead of the 2024 US presidential election. But do endorsements from Steph Curry and fellow athletes make a difference? And how do the candidates use them to their advantage?

In the blue corner, appearing at the Democratic National Convention (via video message), basketball star Steph Curry. In the red corner, appearing at the Republican National Convention, UFC boss Dana White. If the line between US politics and sports blurred over the past decade, it has dissolved in the buildup to the 2024 US election.

Athletes from a range of sports and backgrounds have become increasingly politicized in recent years, whether by endorsing a candidate, protesting or simply advocating that people exercise their right to vote. But will any of it make a meaningful difference come November 5? Betina Wilkinson, an associate professor in Wake Forest University's Department of Politics and International Affairs, thinks so.

"Professional athletes are incredibly powerful, especially those that are successful and have established a name for themselves. They often have more social media followers than the President of the United States," Wilkinson, who has studied sports activism and is set to release a book on the subject with colleague Lisa Kiang next year, told DW. "Individuals look up to professional athletes because their identity is tied to those athletes.

UFC boss Dana White gave a speech at the Republican National Convention earlier this year Image: Jasper Colt/picture alliance

"If I'm a huge basketball fan. I live in this city, follow a particular player and look to them because they're so cool and wonderful. Them telling me that this is important means I'm more likely to do it."

Athlete endorsements flood in

Curry and White are far from the only American sports stars to make their politics public ahead of the battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Pro golfer John Daly said, "All of us on the [professional golf] tours want Daddy Trump back," though it's unclear how much he speaks for others.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has also endorsed Trump. "I'm supporting the president that's going to be the most pro-life, and I think Donald Trump is the most pro-life president," he told Fox News earlier this month referencing the fierce abortion debate in the US.

Harris, meanwhile, has sought and received endorsement from the likes of tennis star Billie Jean King, Paralympic swimmer Ali Truwit and basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson. All have joined the "Athletes for Harris" group formed in September.

"For all of the athletes out there, don't be afraid to use your platforms — we need all of you to get involved. Share this with your friends that Vice President Harris has an agenda that will move the country forward," Johnson said.

While Wilkinson sees endorsements as having the potential to impact the vote, perhaps even in battleground states, she thinks that athletes simply advocating for people to exercise their right to vote may have a more profound effect.

She points to the "More than a Vote" initiative founded by basketball superstar LeBron James and now led by women's basketball player Nneka Ogwumike. Initially started to advocate for criminal justice reform after the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the focus has shifted under the leadership of Ogwumike.

Demographics matter

"Women's sports have experienced incredible growth over the course of my 13-year career in the WNBA. But over that very same span, I've watched legislators chip away at my rights and the rights of every athlete who make these teams and leagues shine," Ogwumike, also the president of the women's basketball players union WNPBA, said in a statement.

"We cannot stand idly by as women's freedoms slip away, and that's why I'm taking a lead through More Than A Vote to educate and prompt action around this issue."

James and Ogwumike are both Black athletes. Wilkinson says that studies she and her colleagues have undertaken have consistently shown that race and gender are important in spreading a political message in this fashion.

"Race matters sometimes. For instance, if you have a Black athlete making a statement on criminal justice reform, those who are Black are more likely to shift their stances.

"But interestingly, that is not true across the board. When individuals who identify as white are exposed to a white athlete statement 1 for example, from Megan Rapinoe on criminal justice reform and raising awareness of police brutality — they were less receptive to it. It actually had the opposite effect [turned them away from her perspective]."

Trump and Harris see the power of sports

Given the fine margins and the importance placed on advertising in US election campaigns, it is perhaps of little surprise that both candidates have picked up on the power of sports to influence voters.

Earlier this month, Trump's campaign ran ads attacking Harris's stance on transgender issues during broadcasts of American football games, both NFL and college. Similarly, Harris sent up banners on airplanes during a recent round of games, carefully targeting games and venues in swing states where her messaging is thought to have the best chance of making a difference.

"We know that those with a strong sports identity are more likely to be moved in their ability to shift their stances on a topic. If they're exposed to the professional athlete making a statement on that topic, then it makes sense for Kamala Harris to show ads at the games, right? And it makes sense for Donald Trump to show ads," Wilkinson said.

"In the minds of the individuals, when they see those ads, they think, "The NFL is connected to this particular candidate, and here I am at the game, and so my identity is tied to the NFL,' so that may influence very much their ability to be more open to voting for candidate."

But such tactics can also backfire. Wilkinson found this to be particularly true for white conservative voters, who see sports as escapism and resent the encroachment of politics into it.

"Regardless of whether it's pro-Trump or pro-Harris, they do not like sports mixing with politics and have a visceral reaction where they're very angry about that," she added.

It's clear that, whether by endorsement or encouragement to engage, the words and political actions of athletes will play a part in the upcoming election. It may not be decisive on its own, but in elections, as in sport, marginal gains matter.

Edited by: Chuck Penfold