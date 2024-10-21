Disputed Mozambique elections lead to clashes

PoliticsMozambiqueDisputed Mozambique elections lead to clashesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsMozambiqueSteven Gislam10/21/2024October 21, 2024Although final results are not yet out, demonstrators are already saying the vote was rigged. The rallies, in which protesters clashed with police, are part of a nation-wide strike called by the newly formed opposition party, Podemos.https://p.dw.com/p/4m4RjAdvertisement