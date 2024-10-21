  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUkraineUS election 2024
PoliticsMozambique

Disputed Mozambique elections lead to clashes

Steven Gislam
October 21, 2024

Although final results are not yet out, demonstrators are already saying the vote was rigged. The rallies, in which protesters clashed with police, are part of a nation-wide strike called by the newly formed opposition party, Podemos.

https://p.dw.com/p/4m4Rj
Skip next section Similar stories from Mozambique

Similar stories from Mozambique

A person examines a ruby through a high-magnification lens

Mozambique's rubies: A blessing or a curse?

The world’s largest ruby mine is in northern Mozambique, where poverty and violence are rampant.
SocietyAugust 27, 202212:33 min
Global Ideas | Goldgräber Mosambik

Mozambique: National park gold rush

Gold miners destroy the environment in Chimanimani National Park. Will legalizing them protect it?
OffbeatJanuary 15, 202207:22 min
Skip next section More on Politics from Africa

More on Politics from Africa

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote in May, 2024.

UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats

The historic under-representation of Africa on the UN Security Council is back in the spotlight. Is change long overdue?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202402:39 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Russian mercenaries walking with weapons in northern Mali

Wagner's presence in Africa and what it gets in return

The Wagner Group is likely to continue in Africa despite Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. What does it gain by being there?
PoliticsAugust 31, 202301:36 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

A soldier taking part in the NATO exercise "Ramstein Flag 2024" climbs into a fighter jet.

NATO trains warding off missile attacks in giant air drill

NATO has held its largest ever air exercise aimed at practicing defending NATO's skies from ballistic missile threats.
PoliticsOctober 17, 202402:36 min
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her way to a press conference

EU chief names new top team, with first defense commissioner

Ursula von der Leyen has revealed her nominees for new commissioners to lead the bloc for the next five years.
PoliticsSeptember 17, 202402:45 min
Strasbourg | European Parliament

New European Parliament sees shift to the right

European Parliament is due to meet for its first session since the election which saw big gains for the far right.
PoliticsJuly 16, 202401:33 min
Show more