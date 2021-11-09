Top stories in 90 seconds

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
US relations with France plummeted this year after a US-UK defense deal with Australia effectively torpedoed a French submarine contract. Vice President Kamala Harris hopes to do some damage control in Paris.
The man seen as the architect of the Social Democrats' victory in September's election, Lars Klingbeil, is to become party chairman. Together with leftist Saskia Esken, the moderate will lead Germany's oldest party.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of "unscrupulously exploiting" the migrants by sending them towards Poland.
Hospitalized President Milos Zeman has formally requested that Petr Fiala lead talks with the "goal of forming a new government." Zeman's request came after a five-party coalition penned a power-sharing deal.
