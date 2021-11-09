 Top stories in 90 seconds | TV | DW | 10.11.2021

TV

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW brings you the top international news stories in brief

Watch video 01:35

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

The anti-COVID pills (the good news & the bad news) 09.11.2021

DW News Asia with Abby Kuhathasan, 10 November 2021

DW News Asia with Abby Kuhathasan, 10 November 2021 10.11.2021

World's 'highest building climb' opens in New York City 09.11.2021

Austrians rush for jab before new rules come into force 07.11.2021

Effects of deforestation in South America 10.11.2021

Poland-Belarus border crisis: Can Putin help? 10.11.2021

The battle for new wind farms 10.11.2021

Coronavirus cases in Germany surge to highest level 10.11.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron and Vice President Kamala Harris wave Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Kamala Harris will try to smooth French feathers after a diplomatic crisis. The U.S.-France relationship hit a historic low this year after a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia scuttled a French contract to sell subs to the Australian navy. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Macron: France and US starting 'new era' of relations after submarine row 10.11.2021

US relations with France plummeted this year after a US-UK defense deal with Australia effectively torpedoed a French submarine contract. Vice President Kamala Harris hopes to do some damage control in Paris.

Olaf Scholz (l-r), Kanzlerkandidat der SPD und Bundesminister der Finanzen, spricht mit Lars Klingbeil (SPD), Generalsekretär, und Saskia Esken (SPD), Bundesvorsitzende, nach dem zweiten TV Triell. Die Kanzlerkandidaten von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, CDU und SPD, Baerbock, Laschet und Scholz trafen in einer TV Diskussion bei ARD und ZDF aufeinander. Im Anschluss gönnten sie sich ein Bier, ein Glas Wein und etwas zu Essen aus einem der aufgebauten Food Trucks vor dem Fernsehstudio in Berlin-Adlershof.

SPD selects new leadership with demonstrative harmony 08.11.2021

The man seen as the architect of the Social Democrats' victory in September's election, Lars Klingbeil, is to become party chairman. Together with leftist Saskia Esken, the moderate will lead Germany's oldest party.

A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. - Poland on November 8 said hundreds of migrants in Belarus were descending on its border aiming to force their way into the EU member in what NATO slammed as a deliberate tactic by Minsk. - Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Belarus migrant crisis: Germany calls for new EU sanctions 10.11.2021

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of "unscrupulously exploiting" the migrants by sending them towards Poland.

Leader of center-right Spolu (Together) coalition Petr Fiala smiles at election staff in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The center-right Together coalition was capturing 23.9% of the votes while the center-left coalition of the Pirate Party and STAN, a group of mayors and independent candidates, were coming in third with 13.5% support. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Czech president asks election winner to form new government 09.11.2021

Hospitalized President Milos Zeman has formally requested that Petr Fiala lead talks with the "goal of forming a new government." Zeman's request came after a five-party coalition penned a power-sharing deal.