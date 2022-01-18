 Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures | All media content | DW | 18.01.2022

News

Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

The catastrophe wreaked havoc in Tonga and sent tsunami waves that hit coastlines as far as Japan and New Zealand.

  • An aerial view from a surveillance flight shows heavy ash covering Nomuka, Tonga.

    'Unprecedented disaster'

    Tonga officials confirmed that at least three people died after a massive undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami hit the Pacific nation — what the government called an "unprecedented disaster." With the country's only internet cable cut, it remains difficult to understand the extent of the damage through patchy satellite phone connections, surveillance flights and satellite images.

  • Satellitenaufnahme Tonga | Folgen Vulkanausbruch

    Smothered in grey dust

    Volcanic ash has blanketed Tonga, as seen in this before-and-after image. World Health Organization official Sean Casey said that "the whole country is covered in ash," adding that water contamination is currently the biggest threat to the population. The UN health agency said around 100 houses had been damaged, with 50 destroyed on Tonga's main island of Tongatapu.

  • An eruption occurs at the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai off Tonga, January 14, 2022

    The volcanic eruption

    The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano had erupted on Saturday, sending ash some 30 kilometers (19 miles) into the air. It deposited ash, gas and acid rain across a large area of the Pacific. A tsunami followed the volcano, raising waves in Tonga up to 15 meters (50 feet), its government said.

  • In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, the crew from an Orion aircraft look out the window as it flies over an area of Tonga that has heavy ash fall from a volcanic eruption

    Sending help

    As communication from Tonga remained severed, New Zealand sent surveillance flights to survey the damage. Several international organizations, including the UN and Red Cross, are trying to send aid, but Tonga's airport remains closed. Australia and New Zealand said they would send ships with aid — which could take days due to the massive distance.

  • Oil seen in a beach in Peru

    Impacts across Pacific: Oil spill in Peru

    Large waves from the volcanic eruption are believed to have caused an oil spill in an area rich in marine biodiversity in Peru. Peruvian authorities said that a ship was loading oil into a refinery on the Pacific coast on Sunday when strong waves moved the boat and caused the spill. So far, it is the only known oil spill to have have occurred in the Pacific basin after Saturday's eruption.

  • An aerial view of rafts of farmed oysters in Japan carried out to sea due to a tsunami

    Impacts across Pacific: Tsunami waves reach Japan

    Tsunami waves caused by the eruption spread across the Pacific Ocean and hit Japan's coastline. Rafts of farmed oysters in Japan's eastern Mie Prefecture were carried out to sea by the waves.

  • A couple look at a damaged boat at a marina in New Zealand

    Impacts across Pacific: Boats damaged in New Zealand

    The impact was felt in New Zealand as well. Waves that swept into marinas severely damaged boats, while others in New Zealand said they could hear the eruption.

  • Smoke and ash erupting out of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai in 2015

    Previous eruption in 2015

    An eruption in 2015, pictured above, caused the formation of a volcanic cone between the islands of Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha'apai. The eruption released dense, particle-rich jets.


This combination of the satellite images provided by Planet Labs PBC, shows Niutoua in Tongatapu, Tonga on Jan. 9, 2021, top, and on Jan. 17, 2022, after the Jan. 15 eruption. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

15.01.2022 In this satellite photo taken by Planet Labs PBC, an island created by the underwater Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano is just before a massive eruption Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast, with reports of waves pushing boats up in the docks in Hawaii. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

15.01.2022 January 15, 2022 , Tonga: The eruption of an underwater volcano off Tonga, which triggered a tsunami warning for several South Pacific island nations. TA newly formed volcanic cone between the Tonga islands of Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha apai erupts on 15 January 2015, releasing dense, particle-rich jets from the upper regions and surges of water-rich material around the base. The monthlong Hunga eruption created a new island that is now the subject of study and promises to reveal new aspects of the region s explosive volcanic past. Tonga - ZUMAz03_ 20220115_slz_z03_177 Copyright: xNewxZealandxHighxCommissionx

In this satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)

17.01.2022 NOMUKA, TONGA - JANUARY 17: In this handout photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, an aerial view from a P-3K2 Orion surveillance flight of heavy ash fall on January 17, 2022 Nomuka, Tonga. A 5 Squadron crew work on board whilst flying overhead to provide vital information to send back to MFAT and various other government agencies. Tonga was struck by a tsunami caused by an undersea volcano erupting in the Pacific Ocean on January 15th. (Photo by New Zealand Defense Force via Getty Images)

14.01.2022 An eruption occurs at the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai off Tonga, January 14, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Video recorded January 14, 2022. Tonga Geological Services/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

In this satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)

