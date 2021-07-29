Tokyo Olympics digest: Sunisa Lee takes gold in women's all-around

American Sunisa Lee has won gold in the women’s all-around gymnastics after a fiercely fought battle with Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and Russian athlete Angelina Melnikova.

Lee sealed victory with a exceptional performance in the floor routine, notching up a total score of 57.433. It was a first Olympic Games for the 18-year-old, following in the footsteps of superstar Simone Biles.

An American has now won each of the last five Olympics all-around titles.

Andrade followed in silver with a total score of 57.298, becoming the first femal gymnast from Latin America to medal in the event.

Reigning gold medalist from Rio 2016, Simone Biles, withdrew due to mental health issues.

Here's the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympics:

Alessandra Perilli celebrates after winning San Marino's first Olympic medal

Gold medals

San Marino picked up its first ever Olympic medal when Alessandra Perilli earned bronze in women's trap shooting on Thursday.

Perilli hit 29 of 40 targets to finish third in the six-woman final. Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia won the gold medal and American Kayle Browning the silver.

San Marino, a mountainous microstate within Italy that has a population of 34,000 people, is now the smallest nation to win an Olympic medal.

American swim star Caeleb Dressel successfully defended his Olympic gold in the 100-meter freestyle, winning the men's final by a finger. His time of 47.03 seconds was a new Olympic record and only 0.06 seconds ahead of Australia's Kyle Chalmers.

China had a big day in the pool as the nation picked up its first two swimming golds in Tokyo. First Zhang Yufei won the 200-meter butterfly, setting a new Olympic record with her time of 2:03.86. China's 4x200-meter team put in a world record performance, winning with a time of 7:40.33.

Ireland won its first-ever gold medal in rowing as Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan took the men's lightweight double sculls. The women's lightweight double sculls produced an exciting finish as Italian pair of Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini vaulted from third to first in the final 50 meters to win gold.

Germany update

Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne secured a silver medal in the men's lightweight double sculls, finishing second behind Ireland. The German pair, who had begun rowing together in 2019, were "very satisfied and could not complain" about the result.

Jonathan Rommelmann (left) and Jason Osborne (right) after their second-placed finish

Andrea Herzog won bronze in the women's canoe slalom after finishing third in the 10-woman final. Herzog got of to a great start but then was slowed down by two barrier penalties.

While Anna-Maria Wagner had dreams of winning gold in the women's 78-kilogram judo, the current world champion sealed bronze after defeating Kaliema Antomarchi of Cuba.

Germany's men's hockey team dropped their fourth game of pool play, losing 4-3 to South Africa. Germany overcame an early deficit to lead 3-2 at halftime, but South Africa turned around the tie in the second half through goals by Nicholas Balfour Spooner and Mustaphaa Cassiem. Despite the loss, Germany remains in a strong position to advance to the quarterfinals.

Germany's Olympic Federation (DOSB) has sent home a cycling official who shouted racist remarks during Wednesday's cycling time trial. Patrick Moster, the sporting director of the German cycling federation (BDR), was caught on camera saying "get the camel drivers" as Germany's Nikias Arndt was chasing down two African cyclists during the event.

Pole vaulter Sam Kendricks has tested positive for COVID-19.

More news from Tokyo

Pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks has been ruled out for the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. The American was favored to win the event in Tokyo after his gold medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Athletics Championships.

Kendrick's positive test has forced multiple Australian athletes to isolate as close contacts. Pole vaulter German Chiaraviglio of Argentina is also out of the Olympics with a positive test.

dv/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)