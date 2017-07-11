Tigrayan fighters announce they are withdrawing from rest of Ethiopia

The leaders of the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) announced on Monday that its forces would be withdrawing from a number of areas in Ethiopia and returning to Tigray.

"We trust that our bold act of withdrawal will be a decisive opening for peace," wrote Debretsion Gebremichael, the head of the TPLF, in a letter to the United Nations.

Speaking to AFP news agency, party spokesman Getachew Reda said: "We decided to withdraw from these areas to Tigray. We want to open the door to humanitarian aid."

William Davison is a senior analyst at Crisis Group which is an independent NGO which seeks to help resolve conflicts. Davison posted a copy of Debretsion's letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

There has been no immediate response Ethiopian officials, although the latest development could be a step towards a ceasefire in the conflict which has claimed thousands of lives and dragged on for 13 months.

kb/aw (AFP, Reuters)