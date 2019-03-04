 Three small bombs found at London′s Heathrow, Waterloo railway station and City Airport | News | DW | 05.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Three small bombs found at London's Heathrow, Waterloo railway station and City Airport

Suspicious packages have been discovered at two London airports and a major railway station. The airports and station remained fully operational.

London Flughafen Heathrow (picture-alliance/dpa/H. McKay)

Police in Britain on Tuesday found suspicious packages at Heathrow Airport, London City Airport and Waterloo railway.

Investigators said the packages contained small bombs.

Waterloo station was also targeted

Waterloo station was also targeted

Counterterror officers are investigating the three devices as linked. The first device was found in Hounslow, near Heathrow at 0955 UTC. The second was found at Waterloo at 1140 and the third at London City Airport at 1210. 

Services at the airports and train station continued, despite the alert: "The station is open and train services are running" transport police reported from Waterloo. "A small cordon is in place."

"We can confirm that the airport is operating as normal, flights are not impacted and the DLR is fully operational," police at London City said shortly after the device was found.

Key transport hubs in the British capital have been urged to be vigilant for other possible devices.

More to come...

Related content

Symbolbild London Drohne und Flugverkehr

London Heathrow Airport resumes flights after drone disruption 08.01.2019

Authorities have resumed flights out of Britain's busiest airport after a drone spotting caused a temporary halt to departures. But the Transport Ministry said police will be given new powers to deal with rogue drones.

Großbritannien, London: Drohnenüberwachung am Flughafen Gatwick

UK airports order anti-drone equipment 04.01.2019

London's Gatwick and Heathrow airports have invested millions into anti-drone defenses following a drone attack in December, according to the UK media. Previously, the military had to provide its own countermeasures.

Flughafen Gatwick Flugzeug Landung

London's Gatwick Airport reopens for limited operations after drone scare 21.12.2018

Multiple sightings of unmanned aerial vehicles over the airport's runway have led to flights being grounded or rerouted. Gatwick is Britain's second-busiest airport after Heathrow.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 