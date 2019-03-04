Three small bombs found at London's Heathrow, Waterloo railway station and City Airport

Police in Britain on Tuesday found suspicious packages at Heathrow Airport, London City Airport and Waterloo railway.

Investigators said the packages contained small bombs.

Waterloo station was also targeted

Counterterror officers are investigating the three devices as linked. The first device was found in Hounslow, near Heathrow at 0955 UTC. The second was found at Waterloo at 1140 and the third at London City Airport at 1210.

Services at the airports and train station continued, despite the alert: "The station is open and train services are running" transport police reported from Waterloo. "A small cordon is in place."

"We can confirm that the airport is operating as normal, flights are not impacted and the DLR is fully operational," police at London City said shortly after the device was found.

Key transport hubs in the British capital have been urged to be vigilant for other possible devices.

