 Three dead, nine injured in Utrecht shooting | News | DW | 18.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Three dead, nine injured in Utrecht shooting

Authorities say several people have been injured and three were killed in a shooting on a tram in Utrecht. The terror threat level around the Dutch city has been raised to maximum as police hunt for the suspected gunman.

  • Tram in Utrecht (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Shooting on a tram

    The shooting in Utrecht took place on a tram at around 10.45 a.m. (0945 UTC) in a residential neighborhood. One person is feared to have been killed in the incident.

  • Security forces at the scene in Utrecht (Getty Images/AFP/R. V. Lonkhuijsen)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Fast deployment

    Counterterrorism forces were quickly deployed to the scene at Utrecht's 24 Oktoberplein junction. Police are treating the incident as a possible case of terrorism.

  • Ambulances in Utrecht (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Several injured

    The police said on Twitter that "multiple people have been injured." Ambulances arrived rapidly to transport them to hospital.

  • Police at the shooting site (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Manhunt for the attacker

    The gunman escaped the scene of the crime and police have been trying to find him. Schools were told to keep their doors closed while the search was going on.

  • Mounted police in front of Utrecht houses. (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Mounted police in action

    Dutch police even deployed mounted forces as they tried to ensure public safety following the attack.


  • Tram in Utrecht (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Shooting on a tram

    The shooting in Utrecht took place on a tram at around 10.45 a.m. (0945 UTC) in a residential neighborhood. One person is feared to have been killed in the incident.

  • Security forces at the scene in Utrecht (Getty Images/AFP/R. V. Lonkhuijsen)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Fast deployment

    Counterterrorism forces were quickly deployed to the scene at Utrecht's 24 Oktoberplein junction. Police are treating the incident as a possible case of terrorism.

  • Ambulances in Utrecht (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Several injured

    The police said on Twitter that "multiple people have been injured." Ambulances arrived rapidly to transport them to hospital.

  • Police at the shooting site (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Manhunt for the attacker

    The gunman escaped the scene of the crime and police have been trying to find him. Schools were told to keep their doors closed while the search was going on.

  • Mounted police in front of Utrecht houses. (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Mounted police in action

    Dutch police even deployed mounted forces as they tried to ensure public safety following the attack.


A gunman opened fire on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding nine, said  city Mayor Jan van Zanen.

"At this stage, we can confirm three deaths and nine wounded, three of them seriously," van Zanen said in a video message on Twitter. He added that a "terror motive" was the most plausible reason for the attack. 

Police said they had launched a manhunt for the attacker and were investigating the shooting as a possible terrorist incident.

"Multiple people have been injured," Utrecht police said on Twitter. "It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help."

The head of the Dutch national counterterrorism service, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, told a press conference that gunfire had erupted "at several locations," and that "a major police operation" was underway to arrest the gunman. 

He added that the terrorism threat level had been raised to the maximum of five in the province of Utrecht, but did not comment on the number of injured or what condition the victims were in. 

Utrecht police released a photo of the suspect later on Monday, naming him as Gökmen Tanis, a 37-year-old native of Turkey. They warned the public not to approach him, but to call the authorities if they saw him:

Police have not ruled out the possibility that more than one shooter was involved in the attack.

PM Rutte: 'We will never give in'

Following the initial reports of the incident, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was "deeply concerned" and had called a crisis meeting.

At a press conference later in the day, Rutte said his thoughts were with the victims and their families who had "their worlds turned upside down".

"An act of terror is an attack on our civilization, on our tolerant and open society. If this was indeed an act of terror, there can only be one answer, and the answer is the rule of law. Our democracy is stronger than fanaticism and violence. We will never give into intolerance, never."

Utrecht on lockdown

Schools were told to shut their doors, while paramilitary police boosted security at airports and other key buildings. Utrecht City Council warned residents to stay indoors.

In neighboring Germany, meanwhile, police were carrying out checks on trains from the Netherlands and manning highways as well as minor border crossings. "We ramped up our search efforts after we were informed (about the shooting)," a police spokesman told German news agency DPA.

The incident took place in western Utrecht at the 24 Oktoberplein tram stop at about 10:45 a.m. (0945 UTC). Heavily armed officers flooded the area, while emergency services cordoned off streets around the busy intersection and urged the public to steer clear.

A map of Utrecht

Witnesses reported seeing a man flee the scene in a car. Local broadcaster RTV Utrecht quoted a witness as saying he had seen a woman lying on the ground and several men running from the tram.   

Utrecht, the Netherlands' fourth largest city, has a large student population and is known for its picturesque canals.

Watch video 00:37

Tram shooting in Utrecht

nm,es/ng (AP, AFP, Reuters) 

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

A gunman has opened fire in a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, with one person feared dead and several injured in the shooting. The incident is being treated as a possible terrorist crime. (18.03.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Tram shooting in Utrecht  

Related content

Verletzte nach Schießerei in Utrecht

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht 18.03.2019

A gunman has opened fire in a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, with one person feared dead and several injured in the shooting. The incident is being treated as a possible terrorist crime.

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealanders mourn victims of twin mosque shootings 16.03.2019

New Zealand is in mourning after a gunman killed 50 people in an attack on two mosques in Christchurch. The act of terror is the worst ever peacetime mass killing in the country and the community of Christchurch is struggling to come to grips with what happened.

Terroranschlag Neuseeland Trauer Christchurch

Death toll rises in New Zealand terror attack 16.03.2019

Fifty people have now died in the shooting attacks on two Christchurch mosques, and the number of injured has also risen. An official list of victims has not yet been released, though one has been shared with families.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  