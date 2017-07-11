 Three children, two adults found dead in Brandenburg | News | DW | 04.12.2021

News

Three children, two adults found dead in Brandenburg

German police found five dead bodies in a home south of the capital Berlin, and are "working on the assumption that this is a homicide."

Police officers are pictured with a police vehicle with a cordon set up at the scene

Police cordoned off a single-family house in the town of Königs Wusterhausen, Brandenburg, after bodies of five people were discovered, three of whom were children

German police on Saturday, found the bodies of five people, among them three children in the town of Königs Wusterhausen in Brandenburg. 

According to police the deceased showed signs of having been shot and stabbed, and have launched a criminal investigation.

"We are working on the assumption that this is a homicide," a police spokesperson said.

Three of the dead were children  aged four, eight and 10, and the two adults are believed to be aged 40.

The bodies were found in a family home located in the state of Brandenburg, which borders the capital, Berlin.

Police said they received a call from a person who was concerned that residents of the home were nowhere to be seen.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

